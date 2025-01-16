One girl in South Africa went viral on social media after displaying the true spirit of consistency

The stunner revealed how she went back to Grade 11 after getting disappointed by her matric results in 2022

She then flexed her 2024 marks in a TikTok video, which impressed many people in Mzansi

A young lady faced her fears by returning to Grade 11 after receiving disappointing matric results in 2022, and she is celebrating a remarkable turnaround.

A girl showed off her impressive matric 2024 results after returning to Grade 11. Image: @andelwa.ngubane

Girl shows off impressive results after returning to Grade 11

The stunner, who faced setbacks in her academic journey, recently shared her progress under the social media handle @andelwa.ngubane, showing a massive improvement in her academic performance.

After receiving her matric results in 2022, which did not meet her expectations, @andelwa.ngubane bravely returned to Grade 11 to rebuild her foundation. She also said that she changed her subjects after realising the ones she had chosen before were not her strongest point.

Her determination and hard work paid off in the end. The young pupil has achieved impressive results, proving that perseverance, consistency, and dedication can lead to success.

Take a look at the young lady's results.

Mzansi applauds the girl's bravery

The young lady's story inspired South Africans, and many flooded the comments section, praising her brave spirit.

Riaandurand said:

"I know it doesn’t matter but as a teacher: “I’m very proud of you!” Go pursue the life you dream of!"

Tuka2470 added:

"Wow, I didn't know this was possible. So you went back to the same school."

Zintle Buqa wrote

So, hun, you can change subjects? Congratulations, by the way."

Luv.puseletso commented

"I stood up and applauded."

Nqobile replied:

"Giving up has never been an option."

Uh_maahle.chiliza simply said:

"I’ve never been so proud of a stranger."

