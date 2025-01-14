Matric 2024 Results: Mzansi Girl Bags 8 Distinctions, Shares Wholesome Reaction
- A 2024 matric student was overjoyed over her results, which captured the attention of many people online
- The young South African hun shared how she bagged eight distinctions and revealed in which subjects
- Mzansi netizens were impressed by the girl's achievement as they flooded the comments with compliments
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
One young lady proved that the future is female with her impressive matric results, which she had achieved.
Girl bags 8 distinctions, SA stans
The babe shared the wholesome moment with her viewers under the TikTok handle @zi.ngelwayo, offering a glimpse into her reaction to her results.
In the video, she can be seen lying on the ground as she thoroughly checks for her name in the newspaper alongside her loved ones. The girl then screamed after seeing that she had bagged five in Mathematics, physical science, accounting, life science, tourism, Isizulu home language, English first language, and life orientation.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
While taking to her TikTok caption, she expressed:
"The girl ate and left zero crumbs."
Take a look at the video of the heartwarming moment below:
SA in awe of matric pupil's reaction to results
South Africans loved the heartwarming moment, and many headed to the comments section, praising the hun on her achievement.
Ømphile said:
"Congratulations, taking an extra subject is always a good idea."
Carnyisile expressed:
"Bathong eight congratulations, stranger."
Kgadi Khumalo wrote:
Did I not cry and jump! Congratulations!"
Ziyanda03 commented:
"Congratulations, babes. We are proud of you."
Ohthat_glitterbug replied:
"Aww, congratulations, my love, you deserve it."
2024 matric results and top achievers
- A young South African student was ecstatic as he bagged a 100% pass rate and scooped nine distinctions for the 2024 matric results.
- A wholesome video of a matric learner holding back her emotions after achieving five distinctions has melted hearts in South Africa.
- The Zimele Secondary School learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za