Matric 2024 Results: Mzansi Girl Bags 8 Distinctions, Shares Wholesome Reaction

A 2024 matric student was overjoyed over her results, which captured the attention of many people online

The young South African hun shared how she bagged eight distinctions and revealed in which subjects

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the girl's achievement as they flooded the comments with compliments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One young lady proved that the future is female with her impressive matric results, which she had achieved.

A 2024 matric pupil bagged eight distinctions and shared her wholesome reaction. Image:@zi.ngelwayo

Source: TikTok

Girl bags 8 distinctions, SA stans

The babe shared the wholesome moment with her viewers under the TikTok handle @zi.ngelwayo, offering a glimpse into her reaction to her results.

In the video, she can be seen lying on the ground as she thoroughly checks for her name in the newspaper alongside her loved ones. The girl then screamed after seeing that she had bagged five in Mathematics, physical science, accounting, life science, tourism, Isizulu home language, English first language, and life orientation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, she expressed:

"The girl ate and left zero crumbs."

Take a look at the video of the heartwarming moment below:

SA in awe of matric pupil's reaction to results

South Africans loved the heartwarming moment, and many headed to the comments section, praising the hun on her achievement.

Ømphile said:

"Congratulations, taking an extra subject is always a good idea."

Carnyisile expressed:

"Bathong eight congratulations, stranger."

Kgadi Khumalo wrote:

Did I not cry and jump! Congratulations!"

Ziyanda03 commented:

"Congratulations, babes. We are proud of you."

Ohthat_glitterbug replied:

"Aww, congratulations, my love, you deserve it."

2024 matric results and top achievers

A young South African student was ecstatic as he bagged a 100% pass rate and scooped nine distinctions for the 2024 matric results.

A wholesome video of a matric learner holding back her emotions after achieving five distinctions has melted hearts in South Africa.

The Zimele Secondary School learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.

Source: Briefly News