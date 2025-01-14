2024 Matric Pupil Bags 9 Distinctions and Scores 100% in Maths, SA Impressed

A 2024 matric pupil achieved nine distinctions and a 100% pass rate in mathematics, expressed his thoughts

SAHETI School learners also shared their take on their results in a video making rounds online

South Africans were impressed by the school pupils as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

A young South African student was ecstatic as he bagged a 100% pass rate and scooped nine distinctions for the 2024 matric results.

A 2024 matric pupil bagged nine distinctions and scored 100% in maths. Image: SAHETI School

Source: Facebook

Top matric who got 9 distinctions and 100% in maths

The gent expressed his feelings and emotions while speaking to SABC News during an interview, saying:

"I still can not believe what I got in the end. I am just very happy that's all I can say, really," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He went on to say that he received nine distinctions and 100% for maths. He expressed that he could do all that through hard work, dedication, and, most importantly, love for the subject.

"I have always loved maths as a subject; the work came easy, and of course, stuff got very difficult, but our teachers would help us and push us in a way, and our HOD of maths pushed me through and helped me to develop the passion for the subject."

The future for the young matriculant is bright. He plans to continue his study journey by pursuing a degree in maths at university.

SAHETI School learners' top achievers encouraged students to start as early as Grade 8 and emphasised working hard and being dedicated., emphasising

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the 2024 matric students

People took to the comments section to shower the pupils with congratulatory messages.

Cyril M Clements said:

"100% for mathematics. Well done, young man our country needs you. Please don't go abroad."

Jaaenine wrote:

"Congratulations, wow, that's amazing, guys. May this kind of blessing fall on each and every child in South Africa."

Mathapelo_Modiselle commented:

"Well done! I'd be a super proud parent, actually; I'd faint."

Marge5804 replied:

"Well done! The world awaits you!"

kittykat shared:

"Congratulations, guys, all the best for the future."

Top 2024 matric achievers

The Zimele Secondary School learner is basking in acclaim as one of South Africa’s national top achievers for the 2024 matric class.

One young man set the internet ablaze as he bagged one of the top matric achievement awards, and the gent took to social media to rave about it.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3%, a marked increase from last year when the class of 2023 gained 82.9%.

Source: Briefly News