The National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3%, an increase from last year

The Free State province led the way with 91%, while KZN achieved 89.5% and Gauteng secured 88.4%

KZN's students also stole the show when it came to Bachelor Passes and distinctions

JOHANNESBURG- The class of 2024’s matriculants have a lot to celebrate.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3%, a marked increase from last year when the Class of 2023 achieved 82.9%.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube made the announcement at the Mosaiek Lifestyle Centre, Fairland, Johannesburg.

Free State leads the way

The minister noted that every province achieved above 84%, with each province improving on last year's results.

The Free State led the way with a 91% pass rate, followed by KZN with 89.5%. Gauteng came in third with 88.4%, followed by the North West (87.5%), Western Cape (86.6%), and Limpopo (85.1%). Mpumalanga came in seventh with 84.9%, Eastern Cape was eighth with 84.98%, and the Northern Cape earned an 84.2% pass rate. The Northern Cape was the most improved province, up 8.3% from last year.

NSC witnesses increase in Bachelor Passes

According to the minister, 47.8% of matric candidates qualified for admission to Bachelor studies, a 6.9% increase from last year.

“I am pleased to announce that nearly half of our learners achieved a Bachelor pass,” she said.

KZN was the top-performing province, securing over 84,000 Bachelor Passes. Gauteng had over 66,000, while the Eastern achieved over 45,000. The minister also noted that female learners achieved more Bachelor Passes than male learners.

The Class of 2024 also achieved over 319,000 distinctions, an improvement from last year. Every province also increased their number of distinctions. Once more, KZN was number one, followed by the Western Cape and then Gauteng when it came to distinctions.

