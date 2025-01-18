South Africa’s Inmates Celebrate Matric Success, Convicted Murderers Among the Top Performers
- South Africa's inmates achieved a 96.2% pass rate during the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations
- Bafana Bidi, who was in prison for murder, achieved six distinctions and achieved an aggregate of 80%
- Chane van Heerden, who was also incarcerated for murder, achieved an aggregate score of 81%
Bafana Bidi is looking towards a bright future and credits the Department of Correctional Services' rehabilitation programme for that.
The 22-year-old is one of 171 matriculants in the country’s prisons who passed the National Senior Certificate examinations.
With six distinctions, he is also one of the 104 inmates who achieved a Bachelor’s Pass, as the Class of 2024 achieved a 96.2% pass rate.
Their results surpass those of the country's matriculants, who achieved an 87.3% pass rate. The country's Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculants, however, recorded a 98.47% pass.
Bidi credits Correctional Services for success
Speaking after the announcement of the results on 17 January 2024, the 22-year-old said he believes his achievements will help him reintegrate back into the community following his imprisonment for murder.
Bidi was sentenced in 2020 for the murder of a friend and released in December 2024. He also extended his sentence a little so he could complete matric.
“I want to thank everyone for supporting me — the teachers and my community — even though I messed up. I apologise to everyone and hope they will find peace in their hearts to forgive me, even those I have wronged,” Bidi said.
Bidi now plans to pursue studies in either psychology or logistics, crediting the department for giving him that opportunity.
Female inmate among top performers
Chane van Heerden, an inmate at a Johannesburg facility, also credited the schooling programme in prison for giving her a chance to better her life.
Van Heerden is incarcerated for murder and was one of the best performers of the year. She achieved an aggregate score of 81%.
SA inmates achieve 96.2% pass rate
Briefly News reported on 17 January 2024 that South Africa's matriculant prisoners achieved a 96.2% pass rate.
A total of 171 inmates passed the National Senior Certificate examinations, with 104 of them obtaining a Bachelor’s Pass.
Social media users joked that the matriculants should have received a 100% pass because they had enough time to study.
