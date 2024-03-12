Telecommunications giant Vodacom is allegedly expected to settle out of court with 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makete

This came after the Supreme High Court ruled that Makate was entitled to between R29 billion and R63 billion for his invention

South Africans were eager to see how much Vodacom would give Makate and clapped for him, wishing that he got what was due him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Vodacom might settle out of court with Makata. Images: Tshepo Kekana/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Vodacom is allegedly planning on settling out of court with Nkosana Makate, who invented the please-call me. This came after the Supreme Court ruled in Makate's favour after he rejected the initial offer Vodacom made.

Vodacom to settle out of court

Vodacom allegedly requested private talks with Makate after the ruling was passed, and Makate was willing to engage the company. BusinessTech reported that Vodacom was ordered to fork out R47 million in 2016 after losing court battles in which they opposed Makate's claims. Makate rejected the earlier offer, and the company was ordered to return to the drawing board.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans eager for the outcome

South Africans discussed after @MDNNewss posted about the announcement on Twitter. Many were in awe of how Makate refused to budge and fought for what was his.

Schools in Naija said:

"Man is about to cash out big time. Intellectual property rights should not be taken with levity."

Sandiso said:

"Mr Makete is the practical example of never doubting what you believe in."

Tsonga king said:

"He's covered for life."

Lover observed;

"The way they're dragging this, it's like they're patiently waiting for the guy to kick the bucket."

Nathi Mlangeni said:

"They must give him his money. It's been long overdue."

Vodacom suffers another legal loss in the Please-Call-Me saga

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Vodacom lost a court bid to have the Pretoria High Court amend a 2020 ruling in favour of Makate.

Vodacom was ordered by the court to provide Makate with contracts between Makate and Vodacom, and Vodacom claimed that they did not have all their contracts.

Their bid was dismissed, and they were ordered to pay Makate's legal fees.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News