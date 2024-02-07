Telecommunications giant Vodacom has been ordered to make a new offer after please-call-me inventor Nkosana Makate rejected the initial offer

Vodacom offered Makate R47 million, and he flatly turned it down and the Supreme Court of Appeals ordered Vodacom to make a new offer after setting the initial offer aside

Vodacom responded in a statement and said that it was disappointed in the ruling

South Africans celebrated the ruling and demanded that he get what was owed to him

Vodacom's please-call-me inventor, Nkosana Makate, won another court victory after the Supreme Court of Appeals ruled in his favour. The SCA ruled that Vodacom should make another offer after Makate rejected the initial offer of R47 million.

Makate should be made new offer: SCA

According to SowetanLIVE, The SCA ruled in Bloemfontein on 6 February and determined that Vodacom must make a fresh determination on how much they should pay him. The court also set aside the R47 million Makate rejected in 2019. Makate believed that the end was in sight and was confident that the matter would be settled before the end of the year.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom was bound to Makate by an agreement. The SCA also determined that Vodacom was supposed to give Makate an 18-year contract from March 2001 until February 2019. SCA judge Ashton Scheepers remarked that R47 million was not enough.

Vodacom disappointed

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy sent Briefly News a statement about the ruling.

"Vodacom notes the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa in the case of Vodacom (Pty) Ltd v Makate (Please Call Me matter), which was handed down on 6 February 2024. Vodacom is surprised and disappointed with the judgment and will bring an application for leave to appeal before the Constitutional Court of South Africa," he said.

South Africans were relieved by the ruling

Netizens on Facebook were relieved that he was getting what he deserved.

Robert Hlaka said:

"I like how consistent he has been. He knows his worth, and thanks to his legal team, they must pay up."

Lethabo Charterpreneur Kekana praised him.

"He's patient with the process. I wish I could say the same with other artists."

Kgosietsile LouisV-Malouda Mosedi Leteane added:

"He doesn't have a bone of desperation in his body."

Muzie Khuzwayo:

"This guy is set for life!"

Francois Marais van Zyl exclaimed:

"This guy is milking it."

