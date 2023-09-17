Vodacom's bid to amend a 2020 court ruling in the "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate's favour was rejected by the Pretoria High Court

The court determined that Vodacom's request for variation seemed aimed at obstructing the court's order and had no merit

South Africans believe the legal battle has been dragging on for a long time and that Vodacom should pay Makate

PRETORIA - Vodacom faced another legal setback in its ongoing dispute with Nkosana Makate, the inventor of "Please Call Me," as the Pretoria high court rejected its request to amend a 2020 court ruling.

Court rejects Vodacom's bid

Vodacom sought to change the order requiring them to provide Makate with contracts, claiming they didn't possess all the contracts and wished to avoid contempt of court.

Additionally, Vodacom applied for leave to appeal if the variation request was denied, but this too was dismissed, reported TimesLIVE.

Vodacom's court application dismissed with costs

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba expressed that Vodacom's variation request appeared designed to hinder the court's order implementation.

He found no merit in the request and deemed it unnecessary. Furthermore, he believed there were no reasonable prospects for success in their conditional notice for an appeal.

Both of Vodacom's applications were rejected, and they were ordered to cover the legal costs, including those of two counsels.

Meanwhile, the main legal battle between the two parties awaits a judgment from the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, where oral arguments were presented in May.

SA roots for Nkosana Makate

Read some of the social media comments from netizens below:

Phogole'a Phogole mentioned:

"I hate this long battle. Let them pay Makate once."

Leon Lvan Der Schyff wrote:

"Just pay the guy. He earned it."

N'wana Ka Ximbeyi Mahlale commented:

"They also eat our airtime without owing them mxm."

Ba Kang added:

"I love how he is not giving up R47 million is an insult to him. They could have offered R5 billion if they can’t give him R9 billion."

Mo Jacobs said:

"The money Vodacom used to fight this guy in court would've been enough to pay this guy what is due to him."

Ayovha Mphoza suggested:

"I think this issue of Nkosana Makete needs our intervention fighters. We must close down all their stores for two days at least."

