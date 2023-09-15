Tumi Stopnonsons will be returning to court in October for his August assault case against his ex-girlfriend

The comedian had allegedly assaulted and pointed a gun at his former lover and her friends, who later opened cases

Stopnonsons is said to be out on bail after spending three nights in custody

Comedian Tumi Stopnonsons is set to return to court on 13 October on charges of assault after his case was postponed. Images: stopnonsons

Tumelo Matila, known to many as Tumi Stopnonsons, is out on bail following several court appearances for his assault case. The comedian and presenter was charged with violent behaviour after accosting and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend and her friends. The case is expected to resume in October.

Tumi Stopnonsons' case suspended

According to News24, Tumi Stopnonsons will be making a return to court on 13 October for assault charges. It's alleged that the comedian had a violent meltdown after being rejected by his former girlfriend, Thando Ngemane.

Having made just three court appearances and spending three nights in police custody, Matila was let out on R2 000 bail. The matter has been postponed to October as police continue with investigations.

Stopnonsons erupts in violent rage

Matila is said to have assaulted Ngemane and her friend Tsholofelo Kgosimotho, along with Kgosimotho's boyfriend, Phindo Ngxanga of The Soil.

Furthermore, the comedian and presenter is alleged to have pointed a gun at the group as well as some security guards who were called to intervene.

The ladies reportedly issued restraining orders against Matila, whose friends maintain that he owned up to assaulting both Kgosimotho and Ngxanga, however, denied attacking his ex.

The case is reminiscent of Uyajola 9/9's Jub Jub, whose case was also postponed following multiple counts of assault.

Some social media users commented on Stopnonsons' matter:

leratoliralempe said:

"He was joking hle."

kurednaru responded:

"These celebs think they own the city and they can just do what they want. It is time to make an example and deal with this nonsense decisively, like the City of CT quickly dealt with Santaco and the Minister of Transport."

Limpooi17 posted:

"Mjolo, neh, mjolo. Yoh!"

pmaushe responded:

"The game is rigged, men mustn't simp."

Ngcobo_sabelo80 asked:

"Why boys don't shela that girlfriend, take her away from this fine town drunkard?"

