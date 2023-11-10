Social media is abuzz as Mihlali Ndamase's recent video reignited discussions about alleged cosmetic surgeries, with fans comparing her throwback and current photos

The controversial post on X suggests that Mihlali had surgery in Turkey, triggering mixed reactions

Social media users noted that her body used to look perfectly fine before her alleged surgeries

Mihlali Ndamase's body is back in the spotlight after she shared a recent video. The content creator's fans dug up an old photo of the star, sparking a debate about the surgeries she has done.

Mihlali's throwback and current pics cause a buzz

Social media users are still convinced that Mihlali Ndamase is among the few celebrities who have gone under the knife to achieve the perfect body shape. Stars like former Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco, Faith Nketsi and Thuli Phongolo have been accused of having surgery.

Fans recently shared mixed reactions after Mihlali Ndamase's throwback pictures surfaced. The collage was shared by the controversial parody account @ChrisExcel102 on X. The caption of the post read:

"Mihlali chose the Extra large package there in Turkey "

Mihlali roasted after throwback pics went viral

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's before and after pictures. Many agreed that the star had work done because of the visible changes to her body structure.

@bhezileficent said:

"There was nothing wrong with her body before, but ke her body her choice."

@Yaya_Yanda commented:

"Even Cyan Bouje had a perfect body before, but peer pressure and bullying forced her to change "

@galbataar added:

"At this point, AI is better at drawing realistic-looking women than real life "

@Kearabile_ added:

"Mihlali Ndamashian."

Thuli P shares a clip showing off her BBL

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo is trending for her dance moves on social media. Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that her body has changed, fuelling the rumours that the former Generations: The Legacy star went under the knife and got some work done.

Without a doubt, Thuli P is one of the hottest trending topics in Mzansi after a video of her showing off her saucy BBL circulates on social media. Although many focused on how gorgeous she looks without makeup, others commented on her newly 'bought' booty.

