SA musician, Makhadzi, allegedly posted a distressing message on her Facebook page about ending her life

Screenshots of the post are circulating online and have led to growing concerns among her fans

The Ghanama hitmaker is trending on Twitter/X as fans express worry and hope for her well-being

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Makhadzi allegedly shared a concerning post about suicide on Facebook. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi's fans are worried sick after the singer allegedly posted a Facebook message about suicide early on Saturday.

Suicide message causes concern

While the alleged post has since been deleted, the screenshots posted on social media platforms like Twitter/X have sparked a wave of concern. The post read:

"I am now ending my life for good. RIP to myself. Please don't call me, no one will answer."

The message has left fans puzzled and anxious, igniting an outpouring of support for the popular South African artist.

Makhadzi trends on Twitter/X

Makhadzi quickly became a trending topic as fans shared their worries about the disturbing message.

Many hope the artist's account was hacked rather than a sign of the artist's mental state. Some even claimed that maybe the post was doctored by someone for online clout.

Makhadzi's well-being questioned

Fans have taken to social media to call for loved ones or those close to Makhadzi to check on her well-being.

The music sensation has built a strong and dedicated fanbase, who are her love during this uncertain time.

See the post below:

Concern for Makhadzi

While the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged post remain unclear, the overwhelming sentiment among fans is one of care and concern for Makhadzi's welfare.

Read some of the comments below:

@MabelaKgomotso said:

"Her music is irrelevant she just wants to trend."

@Ihhashi_Turkei posted mentioned:

"I wonder what is going on."

@bhezileficent asked:

"Wuye noma bam hackile?"

@Daark_chocolat tweeted:

"She wouldn't do that nonsense simthanda mangaka!"

@Brownskin_Girlz claimed:

"They sell their soul and you guys think it's a joke."

@Lethabo4991 stated:

"Haibo someone check up on her."

@FMohokare mentioned:

"People are going through a lot there, let's hope she's ok and she will explain what happened."

@JuniorNangambi suggested:

"She needs a mentor who will also be her page admin."

Makhadzi hailed for her natural beauty after sharing make-up and filter-free pictures online

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's social media followers have praised her for her clear skin and natural beauty. The singer stunned her fans by sharing pictures of her natural hair and make-up-free face.

South African singer and dancer Makhadzi recently showed off her flawless skin in a post that has since gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News