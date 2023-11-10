A young TikTokker shared a video of herself looking very different in two different outfits, explaining why boys on campus never look at her

Many netizens were amused by the video and shared their thoughts, some advising her not to change and others teasing her about her appearance

The video sparked a conversation about the importance of focusing on oneself rather than on one's looks, especially in a school setting

A young woman showed two different looks of herself; pretty and scruffy. Image: @tshegofatso2230

Source: TikTok

A young woman took to social media to share two strikingly different versions of herself.

Student shows why boys never look at her

TikTokker @tshegofatso2230 shared a video of herself looking beautiful in a black feminine outfit and her hair and make-up all done.

The video then switches to another clip of her looking scruffy in oversized sweats and Crocs with her natural hair in cornrows. She explains that this is why boys on campus never look at her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi amused by woman's 2 looks

Many netizens couldn't help but joke and laugh at the young woman's different appearances. Others advised her not to change as avoiding focusing on her looks too much at school would save her from a lot of unnecessary distractions.

Lungile Mabuza commented:

"Kodwa ke nawe hhay khona."

Mbali said:

"It’s giving 'I’ll never slay to campus' coz nje wow."

Dee.Keith replied:

“ 'Aowa bafana'."

alicembatha1 commented:

"That was me, it saved me a lot, now I'm happily married."

Gugly Nelza responded:

"And keep it that way, hun, you will make it."

Ms Lephoto said:

"Nyaope girl."

phumlahm wrote:

"Wena for sure bayabaleka ngathi uzobamba inkunzi but bangashela bonke mangase bakubone manj."

SA woman shares weight loss transformation

In another story, Briefly News reported that it's never easy to lose weight, with some people working hard on their weight loss journeys for years. Eating healthily and exercising is a choice, but it's not always easy, LOL.

One Johannesburg-based woman has inspired netizens by sharing before and after snaps of her weight loss transformation on social media.

In a post shared on Twitter, @HloniLesedi noted that her weight loss journey was a major glow-up moment for her, adding the pre- and post-weight loss snaps side-by-side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News