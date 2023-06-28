A young woman took to social media to share a video explaining why boys don't look at her at school

In the footage posted on TikTok, she shared two different looks; a feminine one and tomboy one

Many netizens were amused by how boyish the woman looked at school and responded with banter

A young woman had her followers cracking jokes after sharing a video which made it clear why boys don't think to look in her direction at school.

A woman revealed why boys don't look at her at school. Image: @olesegoprecocious/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young woman rocks boyish look at school

A video posted by @olesegoprecocious shows her looking cute in a form-fitting mini dress and sneakers with her hair done in a cute straight-back style. The video then switches to show her looking boyish in a jacket and jeans as she drinks soda straight from the bottle.

According to @olesegoprecocious, that is how she looks when she is at school.

Judging by her unbothered boyish body language and androgynous fashion, the young woman clearly prefers to rock a tomboy look when at school.

The idea that there are girl activities and clothing and that there are boy activities and clothing, is often reinforced by the tomboy concept.

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond with jokes and banter

Many netizens were amused by the woman's video and even concluded that boys didn't look at her because they probably thought she was one of them.

Stone05 commented:

"Ahhh Mozisi ‍♂️. You are boys at school ."

user1996325128306 replied:

"Bazokubheka kanjan ngoba uyiphara."

lethunyoka commented:

"Haibo kanjani manje."

Boity reacted:

"Akere they think you're one of them."

dieketseng said:

"Awoa my sister."

D replied:

"Bro, you are the boys at school."

