A student in her final year of study went TikTok viral for going to her last dance while in high school

The young woman went all out as she was dressed to the nines for the important coming-of-age occasion

Online users thought it was interesting to see what she chose to wear, and she was showered with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A matriculant went to a school dance for the last time. The stunning girl made sure it was an event to remember for life.

A TikTok video of a matriculant's dress for her matric farewell was a hit on the socials. Image: @inluvwithbarbie

Source: TikTok

Many people enjoyed seeing her epic dress, which got 250 000 likes. Online users left hundreds of comments discussing the girl's style.

SA matriculant stuns for matric dance 2023

@inluvwithbarbie posted a video of herself making her way to her matric ball in a breathtaking dress. In the clip, the stunning pupil wore a lace evening gown. The lace perfectly matched her skin to create a flawless look for the dress. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok viewers fall in love with matric ball gown

Mzansi netizens love to see what matriculants wear for their last school dance. Many thought this student nailed her glamorous look.

Bassie Rankapole wrote:

"Coz no I want that dress."

Naledi commented:

"Love South African girls from infinity to infinity."

They call me gushed:

"This has to be the best I’ve seen this year, so different everyone else’s is so basic."

Alabama barker exclaimed:

"Wow so beautiful."

user439226 said:

"Perfection."

Amo praised the matriculant

"No Shem you didn’t even eat you DEVOURED."

Mzansi wowed by TikTok video showing matric dance transformations

Brifly News previously reported that Matric dances are taken seriously in Mzansi! A bunch of students decided to do a transition video which showed them in their uniforms and then at their matric dance, and people were here for it.

The youth of South Africa is showing elders flames with their lush looks and unwavering confidence. This TikTok, like many others, had some people wishing they could relive their school days in today's times.

TikTok user @thatonkosii shared the flaming video showing multiple students before and after. Some of them looked like grown adults in their formal wear; the transformations were insane! These teens did not miss a beat on fashion, and it showed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News