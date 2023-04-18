A Cape Town matric student got dressed up for her dance, and her transformation left people speechless

TikTok user @naeema_aayesha shared a fire glow-up video that got over 223k views

Mzansi people could not believe it was the same person and hyped her in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is matric dance season, and Mzansi students are pulling out all the stops. This young babe had people in total disbelief with her TikTok glow-up video.

TikTok user @naeema_aayesha looked stunning for her matric dance, and Mzansi was wowed. Image: TikTok / @naeema_aayesha

Source: TikTok

Makeup is powerful, and videos like this remind us of that. With the right MUA, anyone can look like Queen Bey!

TikTok video shows Cape Town matric student’s lit glow up

TikTok user @naeema_aayesha shared a video showing herself with a bare face and then a beat face! Sis looked like an absolute flame for her matric dance, and best believe she knew it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Take a look at this transformation:

Mzansi people howl over the unbelievable transformation

This video went viral and for a good reason. People told the girl in the comments that she was a total show-stopper. Some couldn’t believe it was the same person!

Read some of the comments:

@Miracleiera said:

“So pretty."

@baddgyallleelee said:

“When I tell you my eyebrows raised to the ceiling.”

@chisenga_Phiri said:

“I almost got shocked thinking an American ateeee this much till I saw the hashtags. Girlllllll you are that!”

@Nicky.L said:

“Ain’t no way this is the same person.”

@Dentonna Nimene said:

“Sooo pretty ❤️”

Drama as student arrives at a matric dance in coffin, Mzansi blames family for allowing it

In related news, Briefly News reported that ama-2000 would do whatever it takes to trend on social media. A young student got all the attention she needed after pulling up to her matric dance in a coffin.

Matric dances always give students a chance to have everlasting moments as they embark on the next chapters of their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News