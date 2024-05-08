A gentleman took to social media to ask men about their strict rules as boyfriends

One young South African man caused a huge stir online with his question that sent Mzansi into a frenzy.

Strict boyfriends share their rules

With everything in life, there are rules and regulations that one should abide by in order to live well and peacefully. These gentlemen have set boundaries for their partners as they took to the comments section to respond to TikTok user @theycallmemasterbruce, who asked men about rules within their relationships.

The guy asked men what their rules are as strict boyfriends and the men flooded his comments section voicing their opinions, with one saying:

"Any guy who hugs you while we are out together must also hug me."

Another one added:

"If you post it on Instagram before I see it, don’t send it afterwards, and if you sent it to me first, there's no need to post it afterwards."

The gents went wild in the comments section, and many online users loved the man's clip, which gathered over 209K, along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Online users were amused

Men and women joined in on the fun as they flocked to the comments to share their strict rules within their relationships.

Sisa said:

"He's not on TikTok, but I can speak for him. He says no groove unless I'm with him, no male besties."

Moe shared:

"Not too much of a rule, but it goes for both of us. We do not call each other by our government names. It's Babe, baby, king, queen."

Marion k added:

"He says never to reply to any compliments and replying to anyone on media in a disrespectful way even if they did first, never post savage WhatsApp statuses. He makes me delete them."

Nonjabulo Nkosi said:

"Bathong... he said 'strict' boyfriend, not 'controlling' or 'possessive' boyfriend, but 'strict'. Focus, gents."

Woman's "strict" boyfriend cuts her nails for being too long in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman showed people how her boyfriend treated her after not liking her nails. The lady made a video of her boyfriend's savage move.

The clip of the woman and her boyfriend received thousands of likes. There were comments from hundreds of women who said they were hoping she was joking.

