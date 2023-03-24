Romy Coppola Mars, daughter of filmmaker Sofia Coppola and granddaughter of renowned director Francis Ford Coppola, became a viral sensation through a TikTok video

In the video, Romy revealed that she had been grounded for attempting to charter a helicopter using her father's credit card

Despite Romy's claim that the video would not make her famous, it quickly gained traction, amassing millions of views across various platforms

Romy Coppola Mars, daughter of filmmaker Sofia Coppola and granddaughter of renowned director Francis Ford Coppola, has unwittingly become a viral sensation through a TikTok video.

In the clip, the 16-year-old revealed she had been grounded for attempting to book a helicopter using her father's credit card. The video quickly gained traction, amassing millions of views across various platforms.

In the video, she explained that she had defied her parents' wishes by creating a public social media account.

"They don't want me to be a nepotism kid," she told her followers. "But TikTok is not going to make me famous, so it doesn't really matter."

Sofia Coppola's daughter, Romy, becomes an overnight TikTok sensation

Although her TikTok account was deleted soon after, a recording of the video was shared on Twitter, where it has been viewed over 10 million times

In the clip, Romy is seen in her kitchen, inviting viewers to make vodka pasta sauce. She then confesses to her punishment, explaining that she had attempted to charter a helicopter to have dinner with a camp friend.

Romy's father is Thomas Mars, the lead singer of the French indie band Phoenix. During the video, she held up his Grammy Award, which he won in 2010. Romy also introduces her babysitter's boyfriend, saying:

"My parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents."

You can see the video in the post below:

Netizens thought Romy Coppola Mars was acting spoiled

@JLionstar replied:

"And people wonder why Sofia Coppola’s daughter charged a chopper to see her camp friend, and using google to know what a onion looks like. Her parents are never home."

@hoescarwilde responded:

"Are you jealous of a teen? Nothing obnoxious here, she literally says she has a babysitter and her parents are never there. If he wasn't a babysitter/au pair, why would he be there when the parents aren't?"

@GamblinOnEeeeee said:

"She still has a babysitter?!"

@whorsd_oeuvres said:

"How is her “dads credit card” literally just the lead singer of Phoenix’s credit card OMG "

@TanyaRayFox said:

"This is all we want from nepo babies honestly. Other nepo babies please take notes."

