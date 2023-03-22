Imagine looking like the twin of one of the coolest women on earth and having the dance talent to match

Rihanna impersonator, Rose Cohen, has been killing it, and the internet is not arguing with her

Her latest TikTok paid tribute to Riri's Super Bowl performance, and most people thought she should go ahead and drop an album

Imagine waking up and looking like the baddest woman alive. That is the reality for one TikTokker who looks so much like Rihanna - she gets to impersonate her daily.

Rihanna's impersonator wows the internet with her Super Bowl dance. Image: Rose Cohen/ Rihanna Source: TikTok/ Getty Images

Impersonating Riri has been a good gig for Rose Cohen, who often gets thousands of likes, views and comments on her page. She took her act to the next level when she did her version of the now-famous Super Bowl performance.

Netizens love 'Riri's' second Super Bowl performance

When you first glimpse Rose, it is hard to believe you aren't watching Rihanna. The woman has everything about the singer on lock, down to the facial expressions the singer uses on stage. So, naturally, people could not get enough of her Super Bowl tribute.

Watch the video here:

Netizens both loved and were confused by the Super Bowl performance recreation

While social media cheered the impersonator on, some thought their eyes were deceiving them. It was hard for many people to believe that Rose was not Rihanna.

Briefly News Compiled the best comments:

@cheikhmbaye70 had to look twice:

"WHO ELSE THOUGHT THAT WAS RIHANNA?"

@be_goneyeh looked for proof:

'Really thought this was Rihanna until I realised there was no bump."

@qu_ad512 thought Rose should use her looks to her advantage:

"This woman could legit sneak into the Met Gala while Rihanna is at the hotel building up the anticipation."

@portiakay_ figured she should start her career:

"Close enough. Release the album."

@chelseadagama was not convinced:

"Rihanna what are you doing here?"

