"Black don't crack", and in the case of one particular TikTokker, it also stops the internet in its tracks

@dollievision did a makeup tutorial that set the internet ablaze because of her flawless skin and stunning looks

People from every corner of the globe commented on her unbeatable looks, with some accusing her of being God's favourite

A TikTokker described as the dark-skinned Selena Gomez has just about broken the internet. @dollievision had jaws dropping when she shared her online makeup tutorial, and the shock had nothing to do with her excellent contour skills.

Flawless TikTokker has the internet raving about her perfect skin.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok post has received over 180 million views and has netizens worldwide gasping over the woman's sheer beauty and, most importantly, flawless skin. Looking like pure dark chocolate - the internet could not get enough.

They say the darker the berry, the sweeter the juice and @dollievision is a true testament to just how beautiful black really is.

Watch the video here:

TikTok is going crazy over her flawless dark skin

Not many people are so pretty that they can make the internet stop and watch. What @dollievision has is a gift, and social media is here for it.

Briefly News compiled the top comments:

@eyra_leena94 was one of many to see a resemblance between her and a celebrity:

"You look like Selena Gomez. Pretty."

Even Actor Rhoyle Ivy King couldn't hold back the praise:

"So beautiful!!!!"

@danisha.carter was amazed by her features:

"A doll."

influencer Brooke Ashley Hall said God was picking sides:

"God’s favorite, I’m convinced."

@heyyitskylaa appreciated some good melanin:

"Dark skin is so beautiful."

