A gorgeous young woman is setting the internet ablaze because of her uncanny resemblance to Meghan Markle

While the woman is apparently trolled online, in person, she often gets free drinks because she looks like the former Suits actress

However, in a recent TikTok, the Bournemouth resident said that reports about her have been exaggerated in the news

A pretty young woman is making waves online for looking remarkably like Meghan Markle.

The young sis looks like Meghan Markle. Image: Sidney Beckles.

From her face to her curly hair, the lady, who is from Bournemouth in England, looks so much like the former Suits actress.

According to The Daily Mirror, while Sidney Beckles does get trolled online for looking like the royal, she also gets free drinks from admirers.

However, according to a recent TikTok video by the young woman, she alleged that news reports about her being trolled daily were grossly exaggerated.

Sidney further said she does not mind being compared to Meghan because of how beautiful the 41-year-old is.

Here is the TikTok clip:

Netizens admired Meghan Markle lookalike’s beauty

Here are some comments from peeps who admired her beauty:

Denise Morrell Dymon said:

“First of all, you are beautiful! I think you do resemble Meghan Markle. She is also Beautiful. Next, your nose ring is cute! Just ignore the hate.”

Gracie left her a kind comment:

“The nose ring is cute.”

Ash❤️ wrote:

“You're very beautiful.”

Ats99 remarked:

“You should do the lookalike circuit.”

JOHN DRUMMER reacted:

“Very beautiful.”

