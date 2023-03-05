One lady shared a clip of herself as she painted her fridge and transformed it from a dull grey colour to stylish black

The woman shared the clip on TikTok, with the video garnering attention online

Some peeps shared hilarious reactions and asked how she plans on locating the fridge in the darkness during loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One lady shared a video online as she painted her fridge a stunning matte black colour.

The lady painted her fridge black. Image: grace.mondlana.

Source: TikTok

The fridge was originally grey before the hun got creative and decorated it.

The video was posted online by TikTok user, grace.mondlana, who captioned her video:

“Obsessed.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The innovative woman looked taller than her fridge, which fascinated many social media users.

Here is the clip:

Netizens leave funny reactions to clip of lady painting fridge

Many TikTokkers had many questions about the clip, with many asking how tall the woman was, or remarking on her height.

Others loved the colour she painted her fridge.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Prolific_Sa commented on the practicality of the colour during power outages:

“Good luck finding it ka loadshedding.”

Menace The Dennis said:

“When I saw the black paint in the beginning, I already knew it was going to be good.”

Kate K-bane asked:

“I think the question here is, how tall are you?”

Phumzzz commended her precise work:

“Not even plastic on the floor to protect the tiles. You are really not clumsy like me.”

Xolani Thusi was curious about her height:

“Wait, are you that tall or is the fridge small?”

mpume636 added:

“Girl, you’re tempting me to paint my washing machine.”

Kyle reacted kindly:

“We used to stay at the same res, you are so organised.”

Lady posts pics of shack after fire

In a related story by Briefly News, one woman whose shack recently burnt down posted pictures of her place, which is still in recovery, on social media.

The lady’s place looked neat and it seemed as though she tried transforming her humble abode into a home she could be proud of.

Many netizens encouraged the young woman and noted that she is blessed to have a roof over her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News