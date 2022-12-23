A clip from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, has gone viral on social media

The video, shared on TikTok, showed Meghan Markle displaying wacky dance moves in a candid moment captured of the 41-year-old

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip, with some saying that Meghan and Harry seem like fun people, with others less impressed

A cute and funny video of Meghan Markle has surfaced, with the 41-year-old displaying epic dance moves in the new Netflix series she and the Duke of Sussex star in.

Meghan Markle's wacky dancing impressed so many people. Image: WPA Pool and Mike Coppola.

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the former Suits actress looked like she was having the time of her life, jiving in a carefree, goofy way, Newsweek wrote.

The video has been shared by a TikTok account called Meghmarkle and has garnered over 1000 comments to dateMeghanMarkle.

Here is the clip:

Social media users were divided about the video. Some TikTok users thought Meghan’s dance moves were another example of how fun she and Harry are.

Other peeps alleged that the Duchess was nothing more than an attention-seeker.

Briefly News has compiled some of the top reactions:

BeauAndMom said:

“You can see why she and Harry match so well. Both love to be goofy, and it’s beautiful to see.”

Abby noted:

“They seem to be such a fun couple to be around. I bet there is so much laughter in their house, and I’m here for it.”

Chloe wrote:

“Love her. So sad that they ruined her spirit and tore her down. I loved the documentary, and how they were treated made me cry.”

paulinesandoval81 remarked:

“She just always has a film crew around. How convenient.”

Source: Briefly News