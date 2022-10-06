Meghan Markle is a woman who’s fascinated many since she married Prince Harry and joined the royal family in 2018

The 41-year-old is well-known for rocking chic hairstyles, with her long sleek hair often the talk of the town

Briefly News has compiled a list of five of the Duchess of Sussex’s most glamorous hairstyles that have captivated many

Meghan Markle became the talk of the town after marrying Prince Harry in a spectacular royal wedding in 2018.

Meghan Markle is not afraid to change up her hair looks. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo.

Source: Getty Images

From her classic style to her beautiful hair, many people continue to be fascinated and charmed by the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s hair is curly, and many have often wished she would shake things up and rock her natural crown, but so far, side-swept buns and sleek tresses have dominated the 41-year-old’s look list.

Briefly News compiles a list of some of her glamorous styles to better understand the mom-of-two's hair journey.

Meghan Markle knows how to rock a messy bun

The Duchess has often styled her hair in different variations of the messy bun, often with a few locks of hair draped on the sides of her face. According to Allure, the low bun is the former Suits star’s signature look.

Meghan Markle looks fab in a bun. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo.

Source: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex loves beach waves

Another style that Meghan effortlessly rocks is the middle-path beach waves look. The Duchess of Sussex has often been pictured with her long, gorgeous tresses at various engagements and events.

Those long wavy locks look oh so chic. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo.

Source: Getty Images

The royal looks great with a ponytail

Although Meghan Markle has kept her hair long or mid-length for many years, she’s definitely not afraid of changing things up, and her sleek ponytail look is a perfect example of that. Harper’s Bazaar reports that this look is one of her chicest.

Meghan Markle’s ponytail is so sleek and glam. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo.

Source: Getty Images

Side-swept curly ringlets for Her Royal Highness

In 2018, Allure reported that the stunner looked terrific at the Trooping of the Colour, which was Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday parade, with her gorgeous side-swept loose curls. She has rocked the look and variations thereof on many occasions since then.

Meghan Markle looked great at Trooping of the Colour. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo.

Source: Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s classic Hollywood style

Before joining the royal family, Meghan was an actress and had more freedom to rock her hair with classic blowouts, fierce, messy tresses and more, especially when attending glitzy Hollywood affairs.

The former Suits actress knew how to look glam at red carpet events. Image: Jon Kopaloff and Michael Kovac.

Source: Getty Images

