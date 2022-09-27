Things were not all sunshine and roses during the time leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, a royal expert has claimed

In her new book, Katie Nicholl claimed that Queen Elizabeth II scolded Meghan because of how she spoke to a staff member

The queen was also apparently surprised that the now 41-year-old decided to wear white at her wedding when she had been married before

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meghan Markle and the late Queen Elizabeth II had apparently clashed on more than one occasion leading up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II apparently had a run-in leading up to the 2018 wedding. Image: Max Mumby/Indigo and Chris Jackson.

Source: Getty Images

In her new book, royal correspondent and author, Katie Nicholl alleged that tensions were high leading up to the wedding, noting that the late monarch scolded Meghan for how she spoke to a staffer.

According to Nicholl, at a menu tasting at Windsor Castle, the now 41-year-old was upset with a staff member when a dish that was meant to be vegan had an eggy taste, Insider wrote.

The Sun reported that the former Suits actress then had a tense conversation with the staffer, with the queen intervening and confronting Meghan, reportedly saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Meghan, in this family, we don't speak to people like that.”

The egg disaster was apparently not the only time late Queen Elizabeth II disagreed with the Duchess of Sussex’s choices leading up to the wedding.

The sovereign was reportedly surprised that Meghan, who had been married before, decided to wear pure white for her nuptials and not off-white, as Camilla did, Cosmopolitan reported.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Meghan Markle paid tribute to the late monarch through her jewellery and attire

In another royal story by Briefly News, while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on 19 September, Meghan Markle paid tribute to the late monarch in two very special ways. The 41-year-old wore elegant jewellery gifted to her by the British sovereign and a dress with special meaning. The former Suits actress was even spotted with a few tears rolling down her cheeks. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at Balmoral at 96.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News