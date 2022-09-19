Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest today, 19 September, at Windsor Castle, after passing on in Balmoral on 8 September 2022

Meghan Markle, who attended the state funeral, paid homage to the late monarch in two special ways

The 41-year-old wore elegant jewellery gifted to her by the British sovereign and a dress that had special meaning

The 96-year-old's state funeral, which marks the end of the ten-day mourning period, was attended by the royal family and around 2000 dignitaries, NBC News reported.

Meghan Markle was emotional at the queen’s funeral. Image: Chris Jackson and Karwai Tang.

Source: Getty Images

The 96-year-old’s state funeral, which marks the end of the ten-day mourning period, was attended by the royal family and around 2000 dignitaries, NBC News reported.

Meghan Markle, who attended the sombre affair with her husband, Prince Harry, decided to honour the late sovereign in a very special way.

The 41-year-old wore a cape dress with her hair in a bun and donned a pair of pearl earrings gifted to her by the queen, Entertainment Tonight wrote.

Meghan’s outfit was also a subtle nod to the late monarch, with the former 'Suits' actress wearing a black dress that is a replica of the blue attire she wore at Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday a few years ago, Harper's Bazaar reported.

The Duchess of Sussex was even seen wiping a few tears after the funeral service, People wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II will be succeeded as sovereign by her eldest son, 73-year-old King Charles III, taking over from his mother, who reigned as Britain’s monarch for over seven decades.

