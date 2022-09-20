While attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, wore a special piece of jewellery to pay homage to the late monarch

Unlike Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who opted to wear more subtle jewels, the 75-year-old donned a dazzling brooch that was once worn by Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria wore the diamond brooch on the 60th anniversary of her reign, with Queen Elizabeth II ruling for seven years longer than the former monarch

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was held on 19 September, with the late sovereign laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Camila paid homage to both Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria at the state funeral of the 96-year-old. Image: Hulton Archive and Karwai Tang.

While many royal family members paid tribute to the late queen in their own ways, Camilla, who is now Queen Consort, decided to pay homage to two of Britain’s longest reigning female sovereigns.

While Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton opted to wear subtle jewellery at the funeral, the 75-year-old wore a dazzling diamond brooch that Queen Victoria wore on the 60th anniversary of her reign, People wrote.

Queen Victoria was gifted the brooch for her Diamond Jubilee in 1987, with the piece an heirloom passed down to later generations of royals, British Vogue reported.

Briefly News previously wrote about Queen Elizabeth II being a direct descendant of Queen Victoria, with the 96-year-old the great-great-granddaughter of Britain’s second-longest ruler.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II officially reigned over England for 70 years and was the longest reigning monarch in British history. She is succeeded by her eldest son, 73-year-old King Charles III.

