Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch of Britain, beating Queen Victoria’s 63-year rule

Queen Victoria was also a direct relative of the late sovereign, and was the queen’s great-great-grandmother

Briefly News has compiled a list of four interesting facts about Queen Victoria and her reign

Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral will take place on Monday, 19 September, was related to Queen Victoria, who ruled Britain from 1837 until her passing in 1901.

Queen Elizabeth II was the great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. Image: Library of Congress and Alexander Bassano.

Queen Victoria ruled for 63 years and was the great-great-grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II, who had a seven-decade reign.

Queen Victoria was also the first monarch to ever live in Buckingham Palace, Britannica wrote. During her reign, she had various ‘firsts’, many of which became popular in other parts of the world.

Briefly News has compiled a list of four interesting facts about late Queen Victoria.

1. Queen Victoria was only a teenager when she was coronated

Queen Victoria was only 18 when she became the monarch, and two of her most trusted advisors were her husband, Prince Albert, whom she married in 1840, and her Prime Minister, Lord Melbourne, Royal.UK wrote. Her reign was associated with the expansion of the British empire, the industrial revolution and economic growth in Britain.

Queen Victoria was a teenager when she became Britain's monarch. Image: Getty images.

2. The monarch popularised brides wearing white

Previously, women would wear their best dresses on their wedding days, but after Queen Victoria wore a gorgeous white satin gown, this colour became customary for brides, Express wrote.

Queen Victoria married Prince Albert on 10 February 1840. Image: Roger Fenton and Edouard Rischgitz.

3. Queen Victoria proposed to her husband

The monarch married Prince Albert, who was her first cousin. She proposed to him in 1839 and loved him dearly throughout their marriage. After he passed away from Typhoid fever in 1861, she spent the remainder of her days mourning him and wearing black, The Conversation wrote.

Queen Victoria loved and trusted her husband wholeheartedly. Image: Roger Fenton and Keystone.

4. Queen Victoria’s first language was German

The sovereign spoke various languages and studied Latin, Italian and French, Town & Country reported. However, her first language was German, and she and her husband often spoke German and English to each other, Independent UK wrote.

Queen Victoria spoke many languages, including Italian. Image: Getty Images.

