Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 last Thursday, 8 September, will reportedly be buried with only two items of jewellery

Britain’s longest reigning monarch’s funeral is set to take place on Monday, 19 September 2022

The late queen will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle, where her mother and father are already buried

Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as Britain's monarch for over seven decades, will finally be laid to rest on 19 September.

The queen will likely only wear her wedding band and one other item when she is laid to rest. Image: Sean Gallup and Tim Graham.

Source: Getty Images

The late sovereign will be buried at St. George's Chapel located at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret, have already been laid to rest.

According to Metro, although Queen Elizabeth II had an impressive collection of 300 pieces of jewellery, she will likely only be buried in her wedding ring and a pair of earrings.

Talking to Metro , Lisa Levinson, who functions as the head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council, said:

“Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings.”

Levinson further added that her daughter, 72-year-old Princess Anne, will likely inherit the engagement ring of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to People, only Princess Anne and King Charles III made it in time to be at the queen’s side as she passed on at Balmoral in Scotland since they were already carrying out engagements there earlier that week.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, Queen Victoria ruled for 63: A look at 6 female monarchs of Britain

