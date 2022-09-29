Tamaryn Green was the last Miss SA to don the ‘Enhle’ crown, which was introduced in 2016

In 2019, the ‘uBuhle’ crown was debuted and was first worn by Zozibini Tunzi, who later went on to win Miss Universe

Briefly News looks back on the beauty queens who rocked the Enhle crown and their achievements since winning the Miss SA contest

The Miss SA ‘Enhle’ crown, which translates to ‘beauty’ in isiZulu, was introduced in 2016 and has been worn by four women.

Tamaryn Green, Demi-Leigh Tebow, Adè van Heerden and Ntandoyenkosi Kunene all wore the Enhle crown. Image: kunene_ntando, demitebow, adevanheerden and tamaryngreen.

Tamaryn Green was the last beauty queen to rock the headpiece, with the ‘uBuhle’ crown first worn by the stunning Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

According to IOL, Enhle was created by Jack Friedman Jewellers and is very special, with the names of all former Miss SA winners carved into the magnificent headpiece.

Briefly News looks back on the four radiant beauts who rocked the Enhle headpiece and peeks at where they are now.

Ntandoyenkosi Kunene

In 2016, Ntandoyenkosi became the first woman to wear Enhle. But the lovely lady is not just a pretty face and is an author, entrepreneur, education activist and mom, Briefly News wrote. The 30-year-old also holds an honours degree in education from the University of the Witwatersrand and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration at the Institution.

Demi-Leigh Tebow

Demi-Leigh won Miss SA in 2017 and went on to claim the Miss Universe title. She is only one of three South African women to do so, Briefly News reported. In 2020, Demi-Leigh wed American footballer, Tim Tebow, and the pair live in the United States and have three dogs, Channel24 wrote. The 27-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist is etched in South Africa’s history.

Adè van Heerden

Beautiful Adè took over the Miss SA title in 2017 after Demi-Leigh won Miss Universe. The gorgeous woman is a medical doctor and got married in 2021 to Alex Forsyth-Thompson, Channel24 wrote. The 31-year-old is a true example of poise, beauty and brains.

Tamaryn Green

In 2018, breathtaking Tamaryn was the last Miss SA to wear the Enhle crown. She is a medical doctor and has gotten married since winning the crown. The 28-year-old, who had pulmonary tuberculosis when she was in medical school, is an advocate for breaking the stigma around the disease, YOU Magazine wrote.

