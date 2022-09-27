Zozibini Tunzi was the last Miss South Africa (Miss SA) to clinch the Miss Universe crown and won the pageant in 2019

Before her, Miss SA 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow clinched victory at the pageant, with Margaret Gardiner South Africa’s first Miss Universe

Briefly News takes a look at the three ladies who won the contest and peeks at where their lives are now

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe crown in 2019 and became only one of three South African ladies to do so – thus far.

Zozibini Tunzi, Demi-Leigh Tebow and Margaret Gardiner are the three South African ladies who have won Miss Universe. Image: zozitunzi/Instagram, demitebow/Instagram and Margaret Gardiner/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Two years before she clinched the crown, Demi-Leigh Tebow (née Nel-Peters) won the title, with Margaret Gardiner the first Miss SA to win the contest.

Many South Africans are hoping that the current Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, will fly the South African flag high and become the fourth beaut to be victorious in the prestigious pageant.

Briefly News takes a peek at the three Miss SA winners who won the Miss Universe contest and reflects on where they are now.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Margaret Gardiner

Margaret won Miss Universe in 1978 and made history by becoming the first South African woman to do so. She was only 18 years old when she claimed victory, News24 wrote. Now, at 63, the talented woman is still as gorgeous as ever. Briefly News previously wrote about Margaret being a renowned journalist and fashion editor who lives in Los Angeles and is married to Andre Nel, a distinguished medical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Demi-Leigh Tebow

The 27-year-old won Miss Universe in 2017 and moved to New York City thereafter. In 2020, Demi got married to American footballer, Tim Tebow, and the pair have three dogs, Channel24 wrote. The model, entrepreneur and philanthropist is a beaut etched in South Africa’s history books.

Zozibini Tunzi

After winning Miss SA in 2019, Zozibini became a symbol of great African beauty, with the radiant babe the third South African to win the Miss Universe title. The model, who studied public relations at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), continues to go from strength to strength and made her acting debut in 2022 in the American historical film, The Woman King, Channel24 reported.

Miss SA pageant set to allow married ladies and moms to compete in contest, follows Miss Universe example

In another story, Briefly News wrote about the Miss SA pageant deciding to allow women who are married and have kids to participate in the contest from 2023. The announcement was made at this year’s finale, which saw Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri winning the crown. The pageant made the announcement following Miss Universe recently noting that moms and wives would be accommodated from next year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News