A young lady showed people how her boyfriend reacted to her manicure at the length she wanted

The lady made a video that left many people worried that she may be in a questionable relationship

Online users left many comments worrying the young lady who thought she made a light-hearted TikTok video

A woman showed people how her boyfriend treated her after not liking her. The lady made a video of her boyfriend's savage move.

A TikTok video of a young lady's bf cutting her nails left people alarmed. Image: @mehlomahle_redd1

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and her boyfriend received thousands of likes. There were comments from hundreds of women who said they were hoping she was just joking.

Woman shares video of strict boyfriend

A woman @mehlomahle_redd1 posted a video showing people that she always listens to her boyfriend. The lady got medium-sized nails, but her boyfriend did not approve, so cut he them off.

Watch the video below:

SA mortified by video of boyfriend cutting nails

Online users with quick to warn the woman that if she was not joking, it was a red flag. MANY warned the lady about being in a relationship with someone who is controlling.

A ᥫ᭡ said:

"Strict ? baby that ain’t strict , please RUN."

Alex_live commented:

"Mama, that's something we call a red flag."

hishoe added:

"Gurl what ? This can’t be real."

Wamii wondered:

"Darling, is it safe?"

fatso mon wrote:

"You’re a better woman than me. I would’ve ran."

