A TikTok post of a young woman sharing how she travelled to Johannesburg to visit her man has gone viral

The post features photos and screenshots of chats between the couple leading up to and during the trip

The woman evidently had a lot of fun with her bae, and South African netizens reacted to the video with sweet comments

A young woman took to social media to share a post detailing how her man treated her to a trip to Johannesburg to see him after expressing just how much she missed him.

A woman doing her practicals in KZN was over the moon about seeing her man in Johannesburg. Image: @akhuleamandasiphokuhle/TikTok

A TikTok post features photos and screenshots of her sharing that she was doing her practicals in KZN and that she was missing her bae, who was in Gauteng, to which he responded by booking her a plane ticket to visit him in Jozi.

The post goes on to show the activities and cute chats between the couple as the woman got ready to go to the airport and board her first-ever plane ride. The woman also shared snippets and snaps of meals from their weekend together.

South Africans react to the video with sweet comments

Many Mzansi netizens were invested in the couple's cute story and responded with lovely comments.

Tinkerbell commented:

"I'm never getting a boyfriend anytime soon, guys, your boyfriends treat you so well my standards grow every day."

nkuleh-N said:

"Waze wavelelwa kushelwa hour lonke ."

Nozipho responded:

"Mjolo needs money, bafethu. Don't let people fool you. Imali iyafuneka."

zintlevellem639 asked:

"Why isn't anyone asking why she had to go to the private clinic on Monday morning? ."

ッ♡ replied:

"He was so stressed the cutest thing ever ."

Lindelwa Tembe commented:

"I'm so invested in this relationship ‍♀️."

