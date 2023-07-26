A video of a woman revealing what she endured as she travelled to see a man in another province has gone viral

The footage shows the woman looking embarrassed as she details that she took taxis and Ubers, which she paid for, to see her bae

The woman also shared that the man made her pay for her own food and drinks leaving Mzansi amused

A woman took to social media to share how she travelled the distance and also paid the price to see her man.

Noluthando Maseko took taxis and Ubers, which she paid for herself to see a man in another province. Image: @miss_nolu.m/Instagram

Woman opens up about seeing a love interest in another province

In a video posted on TikTok by Noluthando Maseko (@miss_nolu.m), the woman refers to herself in the third person as she shares how her "friend" took taxis and Ubers to another province to see a man who made her buy her food and drinks when she got there.

Noluthando also revealed that she paid for her own transportation to get there and back.

In the post's caption, she reveals that she is the "friend" in question.

"This is a true story, and it's about me and it gets worse mara asikho lapho ," Noluthando wrote.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react with banter and jokes at woman's embarrassment

leratosekhethela2 reacted:

"Bazosibulala abafana."

user212626304215n said:

"Not even the FBI would make me tell that to anyone, even my friends ."

Namatshego said:

"Ms independent . Aeh ngeke ."

mpwemochresponded:

"We learn and grow, sis wam."

MaMhlongo❤️ commented:

"Storytime, hlengand please tag me."

Bridgette Goitsilwe replied:

"I was this friend some time ago. I took Inter-Cape ebile."

Woman drives 5 hours to surprise bae only to find out he's been cheating

In another story, Briefly News reported that most people see cheating as the greatest betrayal in romantic relationships. And who can blame them after promises of "I love you" and "Together Forever" have been broken?

One woman was left heartbroken after discovering her partner had been unfaithful when she drove five hours to surprise him.

In a video posted by Zamaphemba Nkosazane (@phembar94), she is seen driving a car with a caption that indicates that she embarked on the long journey only to find out that her partner had been up to no good and have her heart broken.

