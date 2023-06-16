A South African woman took to social media to share how she was left high and dry by her partner on her birthday

In the post, Lintle Mokitimi disclosed that she had booked and paid for everything for a birthday trip, only for her bae to ghost her

A hurt Lintle said that nothing could convince her that men are good people, and many of her followers agreed

Whoever said umjolo is not for the faint-hearted was onto something because it's rough out there.

A woman opened up about how her birthday plans went sour when her bae ghosted her. Image: @lintlemokitimi/TikTok

One woman was left speechless and shattered after her man did the most despicable thing on her birthday nogal.

Lintle Mokitimi (@lintlemokitimi) posted a video on TikTok revealing how she had booked and paid for everything for a trip with a man to celebrate her 30th birthday only for him to ghost her on the day of the trip. Yoh!

"Nothing can convince me that men are good people," Lintle captioned the post.

According to Psychology Today, People respond to being ghosted in many ways, from feeling indifferent to deeply betrayed, it appears our good sis Lintle felt a bit of both.

Why do people get ghosted?

Ghosting is a form of relationship abandonment in which someone cuts off all communication with you without explanation. According to Very Well Mind, it can happen in any type of relationship, but it is most common in online dating and early-stage relationships.

There are many reasons why someone might ghost you. They may be afraid of conflict, not be interested in you anymore, or dealing with their own personal issues. reason, ghosting can be very hurtful and confusing.

Netizens respond to woman's heartbreak

Many netizens, particularly women, responded to the Lintle's post with comforting words. Others also shared how they felt men deserved less.

House Of Adonai replied:

"They call it narcissistic tendencies...ruining special moments amongst many."

Sinqobile Dingiswayo wrote:

"I think once you pay for EVERYTHING. The problem starts there."

seemirun replied:

"Someone said it starts with R10 ice cream next thing you're booking him trips."

Shammy replied:

"The moment you see yourself paying for everything, my sister, let it go!"

starlight_queen0 commented:

"Two years and 5 months single. planning on continuing my life with no man because I simply don't want to go though all that again or ever❤."

Miss Chocolate said:

"I would go alone and relax."

hurriegottjah. responded:

"Mlahle akakuthandilowo."

Thuli said:

"Mabashiswe labantu ."

Seanego said:

"Azosibulala amadoda shame ."

Woman drives 5 hours to surprise bae only to find out he's been cheating

In another story, Briefly News reported that most people see cheating as the greatest betrayal when it comes to romantic relationships. And who can blame them after promises of "I love you" and "Together Forever" have been broken?

One woman was left heartbroken after discovering her partner had been unfaithful when she drove five hours to surprise him.

In a video posted by Zamaphemba Nkosazane (@phembar94), she is seen driving a car with a caption that indicates that she embarked on the long journey only to find out that her partner had been up to no good and have her heart broken.

