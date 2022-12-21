A poor woman was crushed after giving a man one year and nine months of her life just to be ghosted

Twitter user Heroine Vhutali Nethengwe was so excited to finally meet the man she had been chatting to, but was crushed

People let the woman know that no man makes anyone wait that long unless he is playing with them

While meeting online is nothing new, waiting over a year to meet someone is definitely fishy. One woman was hella patient, however, she learnt that hard way.

Twitter user Heroine Vhutali Nethengwe got ghosted by a man she had give over a year of her life to.

Source: Getty Images

Online dating has definitely made meeting the right person interesting. Catfishes and scammers are everywhere, and you have to know how to fish them out.

Twitter user Heroine Vhutali Nethengwe shared her excitement to finally meet the man she had given one year and nine months of her life to.

Sadly, updating her people, the sweet woman shared that he had ghosted her last minute.

“I met this guy last year march and it’s our first meet up today.... After a year and 9 months of talking stage I can't wait.”

“Yooo guys he is not taking my calls na I am blocking him shame no ways ... I can't.”

The people of Mzansi feel for the woman

While people felt sorry for her, many feel she should have seen it coming. Waiting that long is not normal.

Take a look at what some people had to say:

@KayznanaM said:

“I've got this guy we met four years back but we never met, the way we talk and call each you would swear siyazana.”

@WayShembe said:

“He's baby mama probably gave birth or was pregnant in March. She's now going him to her family for Christmas he can finally see you with a clear conscience.”

@savage_blarbie said:

“I met this guy for the first time last year after talking to him from 2015 he's the best❤️”

@flower__Blosom said:

“I want to tag this guy I was in a similar situation with and we never met. We used to video call every night even sekwi groove and then he ghosted me months kater we both live in Cape Town btw men are not good people.”

@EveMutheki said:

“It's a scam. An online talking stage lasts longer than a month and you start looking elsewhere, it's fun to keep it going on though, for the long lonely nights.”

