Yoh: Lady Reveals How Bae Ghosted Her Online, SA Shares Similar Stories

A local woman has headed online after being completely ignored by the man she loves

The young woman described how emotionally taxing her relationship was, especially after feeling insignificant to a man she cared so much for

Mzansi social media users headed to the comments section to offer a few wise words as well as share their own similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman has headed online to express her absolute devastation after being completely ignored by her partner. The troubled young woman sent a lengthy text which was ultimately brushed off by the man she loves.

This unlucky lady is being ignored by her bae. Images: @awholesomehunnn/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @awholesomehunnn shared the heartbreaking news:

"I sent a whole paragraph about how I've been feeling and he's acting like he didn't see it??? Yoh ha ah," she captioned the post along with many teary faced emojis.

Mzansi social media users could definitely relate and headed to the comments section to share their own similar experiences. While some suggested the young woman stop overthinking the situation, others suggested she move on as clearly she was not a priority in his life.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MledgeKaiser said:

"Yhuu. I am soo tired nami. It's painful because we even have a baby together, staying together forever with the baby mama was my dream, but now seems impossible."

@kgothatso_comfi said:

"Relax you are panicking. I know this feeling, you must be an overthinker... right?"

@DiKgadi said:

"Remember when I'd write my ex-fiance a whole paragraph... he will update a status with the caption,"We are busy, be busy too, personally, I don't have time to read a long text like a Bible verse, I just delete the sh*t, have no time for nonsense," that time I'm pregnant. Sia it's over M."

@UncleP87 said:

"He's either having sex, about to have sex, just had sex or thinking about having sex. So moral of the story, never send a text expressing your emotions to a man, you always do it in person."

@ivan_gontse said:

"My GF told me she doesn't wanna be loved or love for that matter and broke up with me for a stupid reason. Two weeks later she posts a new guy."

@GuguPresh2 said:

"You mean even if the paragraph was from his crush he still wouldn't read it? I don't think so... The problem is that we are with people who aren't ours who are still trying to find "their" people."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kelly Clarkson requests to be legally divorced from estranged hubby

In some other relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that TV talk show host Kelly Clarkson has requested to be officially single and declared divorced from her estranged hubby Brandon Blackstock.

The gorgeous celebrity's lawyer on Thursday, July 7, filed legal documents to get the Clarksons back to singlehood.

According to a report by People magazine, the TV host's legal team appealed for a judge to officially sign off on her divorce, leaving other arrangements, such as spousal and child support, to a later date.

The 38-year-old filed for divorce in June 2020 to end their seven-year marriage and since then, their divorce proceedings have been ongoing.

Clarkson said that both she and her estranged hubby deserve the opportunity to build a new life and that can only happen when the two are officially divorced.

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce," said a source.

She was granted physical custody of their two children in November 2020 and decided to take care and protect the kids amidst the ongoing divorce.

Blackstock, 43, is also seeking R6.2 million in monthly spousal and child support.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za