A hopeful woman used her own money to travel from Limpopo to Durban to meet a man she met on Tinder

Having her heart broken along the way, the lady recorded a clip in which she revealed the man blocked her before she even got to Durban

People feel really sorry for her and pray that she learnt her lesson this time and won’t do it again

Yoh, online dating can be a dangerous game! A poor woman used her hard-earned money to take a bus from Limpopo to Durban to meet a man whom she thought could be the one.

Gone are the days when people meet prospective partners in a bar, shop or through a friend. Nowadays, it's all done online, which can sometimes mean drama.

Twitter user @AlphaMale4D shared a heartbreaking clip of a woman who shared that she was blocked by a man she met on Tinder while she was on her way to see him. She used her own money to make the trip and got stood up.

“Durban gents did a number on this hun.”

Social media users feel sorry for the lady but think she should have been wiser

Shame, it is a tough situation to go through, but one can only hope that sis has learnt her lesson. Many women feel the big mistake she made was paying for her own trip as that left no liability on the man.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MaboeNdi said:

“Her first mistake was using her own money to go see the gent (return transport money and accommodation) and allowing herself to go instead of the guy going to her. Ladies don't please.”

@sisi_wangempela said:

“Yho nkosiyam cha uyinja lobhuti omenze kanjena because why would he be so heartless?”

@weused2talk said:

@PhoshPk said:

