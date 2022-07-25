A kind woman took her last money to try and make something special for her little sister’s 21st birthday

Twitter user @SihleTumani showed the delicious lunch, cake and snacks she managed to buy for the four of them, expressing how she wishes she could have done more

The heart-warming post had many feeling all the fells, reassuring the lady that the celebration was perfect

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Society puts a lot of pressure on people to spend large amounts of money on celebrating a 21st birthday. One lady did not have much but she spent everything she had to give her little sister a small celebration for her 21st birthday.

Twitter user @SihleTumani wishes she could have done more for her little sister's 21st birthday. Image: Twitter / @SihleTumani

Source: Twitter

Some people get cars, homes and huge parties for their 21st birthday, but that does not mean their hearts are full. This woman reminded people of that with her sweet gesture.

Twitter user @SihleTumani wishes she could have given her little sister the world on her 21st birthday but all she could afford was a delicious lunch and some snacks for four. She shared pictures of her meaningful celebration.

“Lil sis turned 21 yesterday. I am thoroughly broke, so I tried a nice lunch for the 4 of us❤”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The selfless woman admitted that she knew the value of what she was doing, however, she obviously wishes she could have done more.

“Guys please don't get me wrong, that "broke" statement wasn't about Twitter standards. Just that a 21st is a big deal, & it would've been nice to have a party

“I know what I did is still big because I spent my last cent & put in the effort, this is just me wishing I could do more❤”

The people of Mzansi let the woman know she did good

While it might not be a MTV level celebration, people are sure her little sister felt loved. Sometimes it is not the price tag on the gesture but the love and sacrifice behind it. Seeing the post had many in their feels, thinking back to their 21st birthdays.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@bibow_zar051 said:

“Turned 21 in April I didn't even get a hug let alone "happy birthday"

“Seeing this just broke my heart...wish mom was still around…”

@ThatiMadibo said:

“I wish I had something like this on mine coz I got nothing... I was even alone... you did good sis it's the thought that counts❤❤❤”

@Mnix27 said:

“She'll probably be fond of this one a bit more of the others in future. Happy birthday to her ❤️”

@Cmphiwe_Inkosi said:

@Yolanda40059445 said:

Lady shares amazing life story as she celebrates her 21st birthday

In related news, Briefly News reported that life is precious and whether things go well or not, there is always something to be grateful for. A Twitter user identified as @cameforth has shared details of how her whole existence has been nothing short of a miracle.

In a post in which she celebrated clocking 21, she stated that when her mum gave birth to her over two decades ago, she was told that she was a still-born as the nurses thought she was dead upon arrival.

However, she was alive and surprised everyone, Briefly.co.za gathered. Many years later, she is a living miracle, proving that the mighty hand of God was upon her from the very beginning.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News