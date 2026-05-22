Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister has addressed the country's efforts to evacuate citizens from South Africa amid rising tensions against foreign nationals

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also claimed that fake news reports were doing the rounds about Sylvester Boakye, the one person who arrived at the airport

Social media users weighed in on the minister's statement, and while some praised him, others criticised him, saying that the evacuation plans failed

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister defended the country's evacuation efforts, saying there were fake news reports about it. Image: @S_OkudzetoAblak (X)/ Maksim Konstantinov

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ACCRA – Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sparked a debate on social media after hitting out at what it called fake news.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, took to X (formerly Twitter to note that some publications reported that only one Ghanaian national was flown back to the country.

The Ghanaian government previously announced that 300 citizens would be evacuated from South Africa on 22 May 2026, but only Sylvester Boakye arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The 22-year-old, when speaking to the media, said that he was confused and disappointed that there was no government-chartered flight as promised, and there were no Ghanaian officials on hand to explain what was happening.

Sylvester Boakye was the only Ghanaian to show up at the airport for the evacuation flight. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Foreign Affairs Minister denounces fake news

Taking to X, Ablakwa shared photos of the Boakye with Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie. He noted that Quarshie located the young Ghanaian, who he said 'missed out on the updated evacuation notice'.

Ablakwa confirmed that Boakye would not be left out of the new planned evacuations. The government announced later on 21 May that the evacuation did not go ahead due to the high number of Ghanaians wanting to return.

“No Ghanaian desirous of returning home would be left behind,” Ablakwa said in his post.

He also stated that it was fake news that Boakye was the only Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa, noting that no one was because there was no chartered flight sent by the Ghanaian government.

Social media users divided by the post

Social media users were divided by Ablakwa’s post. While some praised the Ghanaian government, others stated that the efforts failed and now Ghana was trying to save face.

@Samuel_amanor· about said:

“He is very brave. Please bring them back. We are rooting for them. I heard his interview. He’s on an asylum permit that he renews every three months, and that authorises him to work as a barber. We are proud of you, big man. The truth finally came out about the 300 foreigners they are harassing, who sought refuge at the Durban Police Station. They were all legal and law-abiding residents who had genuine documents, except one person.”

@elikemdeygossip said about Boakye:

“Welcome home, brother. Let's build Ghana together.”

@jessequantum asked:

“Do you not want to agree that this was a flop? And who changes plans at the last minute? We know you are doing your best, but the people don’t want to come, and it’s fine. You can’t use a few days to change a deep-rooted mindset. People are still throwing rubbish in gutters and even doing worse here. Do your best and chill.”

@orjustEtor questioned:

“How are South Africans worried about the one country making moves to get its citizens out? Is this obsession? We don't want the attention; that's the whole point of the evacuation. The beef you're trying to force with us won't happen. Don't you have people to beat and kill in your streets?”

@ISephara urged:

“There is no need to write long paragraphs. Just take as many Ghanaians as you can back to Ghana. Make Ghana Great Again through actions, not through long, unnecessary paragraphs.”

@minzdyna stated:

“I don't understand South Africans. They want people to leave, and the Ghana government is trying to get the people out, and it's the same South Africans insulting Ghanaian officials and spreading fake news. They seem bitter, frustrated and constantly need to vent it somewhere.”

@mzuzups noted:

“On 19 May, Tuesday, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the evacuation is still scheduled as planned at 5 am. So, when was the flight cancellation communicated? Certainly, the media would have known. Ghanaian podcasters, YouTubers, and press were publishing on the same date. Liars.

@Sbu60716577 stated:

“You are misleading yourself. Your people don’t even want to leave SA. Now you are talking about numbers as huge as 800. When only this brother here showed up, wanting to leave.”

@efoavugah claimed:

“I am not even surprised, because their media have been complicit in some of the harassment of immigrants. I just hope the evacuation date comes early.”

One Ghanaian citizen shows up at OR Tambo Airport

Briefly News reported that a single Ghanaian national arrived at OR Tambo International Airport for the evacuation of citizens from South Africa.

Ghana's government made a free flight available for 300 citizens to leave South Africa amid xenophobic attacks in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana provided an update on evacuation efforts, saying that it had been moved to a later date.

Source: Briefly News