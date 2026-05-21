A Ghanaian national spoke to Briefly News about the country's perception of South Africa amid attacks against foreign nationals

Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, discussed why many Ghanaians opted to come to South Africa in the first place

The Ghanaian national also discussed the special package that his government offered citizens who would be evacuated from South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Ghanaian national discussed the country's perception of South Africa amid xenophobic attacks. Image: RODWORKS/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ACCRA – The mood in Ghana is a mixture of shock, confusion and deep disappointment.

That’s according to Emmanuel Mensah-Amoah, a resident of Accra, who spoke exclusively to Briefly News about how Ghanaians felt about the current situation in South Africa.

Ghana’s government has recently raised concerns about what it called xenophobic attacks and anti-immigration violence in South Africa, even making moves to evacuate some of its citizens from the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

With anti-illegal immigration demonstrations picking up steam in South Africa, and foreign nationals from several countries being urged to leave, some, like Mensah-Amoah, have expressed disappointment in the Rainbow Nation.

Xenophobic attacks have triggered anxiety

Discussing the situation in the country, Mensah-Amoah noted that South Africa had long been one of the most popular destinations for Ghanaians, whether it be for tourism, business, or even the search for better opportunities.

He added that the recent rise in xenophobic attacks has triggered fear and anxiety among many, and Ghanaians were struggling to understand why fellow Africans would turn against one another in such a manner.

“The reaction is even more emotional because of the long-standing historical bond between Ghana and South Africa, especially considering Ghana’s role in championing Pan-Africanism and supporting the anti-Apartheid struggle,” he said.

He added that, given the countries’ shared history, many believed xenophobia would have little or no place in South Africa. His views are not isolated, as they are shared by many in Ghana as well.

Ghana previously summoned South Africa’s acting High Commissioner over videos which depicted the harassment and intimidation of Ghanaian nationals and other African migrants. Ghanaians also took to the streets in their country to protest against illegal immigration.

The country also formally requested that xenophobic attacks in South Africa be placed on the agenda of the African Union’s (AU) Mid-Year Coordination Summit. It called for the AU to monitor, investigate the root causes, and hold a dialogue on migration/coexistence.

Groups like March and March have held demonstrations against illegal immigrants in South Africa. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Foreign nationals are reconsidering South Africa as a preferred destination

Mensah-Amoah also said that many were now reconsidering South Africa as a preferred destination for holidays, business, or employment opportunities. He added that many felt as if the South African government was muted when it came to the recurring xenophobic attacks, which also added to the frustration and disappointment.

“There was a time when many Ghanaian barbers and artisans moved to Mzansi in search of greener pastures, but in recent years, attention has shifted towards the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations. The latest wave of attacks has only strengthened that changing perception and migration trend,” he explained.

Mesah-Amoah said that there was a time when Ghanaian barbers and artisans moved to Mzansi in search of greener pastures. Image: Luca Sage

Source: Getty Images

When asked why many flocked to South Africa in the first place, Mensah-Amoah said that the answer was purely to search for better opportunities.

“Ghana’s economic climate has become increasingly difficult, particularly for young people trying to build a future, with many struggling to secure jobs. Those fortunate enough to find employment often must survive on low wages amid rising transportation and rent costs. Life, for many ordinary Ghanaians, has become a constant battle for survival,” he stated.

“Beyond the economic benefits, many also viewed South Africa as a strategic stepping-stone to bigger opportunities abroad. Through the proper legal channels, relocating to South Africa was seen by some as an easier pathway to eventually moving to countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe, compared to attempting a direct move from Ghana,” he added.

Mensah-Amoah discusses Ghana’s special packages for returning citizens

The Ghanaian national also discussed his government’s decision to offer incentives to those wanting to return home. Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced a special package for citizens who were due to be evacuated from South Africa. The package included financial incentives and being entered into a special database for jobs and startup opportunities.

While he admitted that the package could provide a fresh start for many, he noted that there are some who still choose to remain in South Africa.

“It’s largely because the standard of living and economic opportunities in South Africa may still appear more favourable compared to what awaits them back home in Ghana. For many, the fear of returning to economic uncertainty outweighs the risks they currently face abroad,” Mensah-Amoah noted.

He added that the reality of the situation was that nothing was guaranteed, and so it would not be surprising if, after a few months or years, some began to regret returning to Ghana and contemplated leaving again in search of better prospects abroad.

“In the end, migration decisions are deeply personal and often shaped by survival, ambition, and hope for a better future.”

One Ghanaian citizen shows up at OR Tambo Airport

Briefly News reported that a single Ghanaian national arrived at OR Tambo International Airport for the evacuation of citizens from South Africa.

Ghana's government made a free flight available for 300 citizens to leave South Africa amid xenophobic attacks in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana provided an update on evacuation efforts, saying that it had been moved to a later date.

Source: Briefly News