Videos on social media showed a young Ghanaian man leaving South Africa amid growing anti-foreigner sentiments

The Ghanaian 22-year-old, identified as Sylvester Boakye, responded to the Ghanaian government's effort to protect its citizens and South Africa from anti-foreign protests

It turned out that the young man was the only person from Ghana who showed up following the announcement of a free flight for Ghanaians

Only one Ghanaian man was at OR International Airport for a free flight back home amid xenophobic attacks. Image: Michele Spatari / Getty Images / Creative KG / Pexels

Source: UGC

22-year-old Sylvester Boakye drew attention as one of the foreign nationals in South Africa to be evacuated by his government. He was confused after arriving at the airport to find he was the only one willing to travel back to Ghana because of xenophobia. The young man spoke to the media, discussing his decision to leave South Africa because of violence against foreigners.

In a video reposted on TikTok by @newzroom405 Sylvester explained that he simply wanted to leave South Africa because it is not his country. Saying: "This is not where I'm from, I have to go back home." In another interview, he admitted that he was never a victim of xenophobia, but he "felt it." The young man was the only one who showed up for a flight from South Africa to Ghana on 20 May 2026 for an early morning flight at 6 am. An hour before departure, no other Ghanaians showed up for the flight, and officials were nowhere to be found, according to IOL. Watch his interviews below:

South Africa applauds Ghanaian man

Many people thought that the young man from Ghana seemed like an innocent young man. South Africans were floored that he was the only one who showed up to go back to his home country. Read the comments below:

South Africans wished the man the best in his home country. Image: David Iloba / Pexels

Source: UGC

Star Dubazana was moved by the man's leaving South Africa:

"This is really hurting me so much, especially for the Congolese people, my heart goes out to them more...may the good God protect you."

Sanelisiwe Sosibo exclaimed:

"Eish this kid is still young to be going through this much, good luck to him, good decision he made."

MakaZenzozendoda commented:

"🥺Hawuuuu khehla engathi nabanye bangafundela kuwena, you making me feel eemoh but it's the right thing to do.🫴🏼❤️👑"

China wished the man well:

"All the best Papa. safe journey back home nana."

Thando Msane gushed:

"Thank you Brother may the Lord bless you and have a successful business at home 🥰"

gorgeous_beings added:

"He should try modelling, he is so handsome, wishing him all the best with his future endeavours.

Choye wrote:

"We are proud of you, my brother, don't look back."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

A Nigerian man posted a video where he shared his candid take on the outrage against Nigerians in the country.

South African was outraged by a Nigerian who made an insensitive video about South Africans living in RDP houses.

A video on TikTok about a woman's hot take about fellow Nigerians in South Africa also impressed South Africans.

Source: Briefly News