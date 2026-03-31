Nigeria Tells Citizens to Lie Low Amid KuGompo City Protests As Locals Ask When They Are Going Home
- The Nigerian High Commission has issued a safety advisory for citizens in South Africa amid the protests in KuGompo City
- The advisory urged Nigerians living and working in South Africa to keep a low profile and not do anything to escalate tensions
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the advisory, with many stating that the commission left out one key point
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG – The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has issued an advisory to its citizens following the violent protests in KuGompo City.
Protests broke out after a peaceful march against the coronation of an Igbo King in the city formerly known as East London. The march was held after videos surfaced online, showing the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko.
Chief Eziko was installed with the title, "Igwe Ndigbo na East London" (King of the Igbo people in East London), sparking outrage in South Africa. While the Nigerian High Commission has insisted that no coronation took place, or was intended, it also issued an advisory to residents living and working in South Africa.
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Commission advises citizens not to escalate tensions
In the official advisory, the High Commission noted developments in the Eastern Cape and tensions across the country, urging Nigerian nationals to maintain a low profile at all times.
The statement also advised citizens to be mindful of personal safety and to moderate movement and limit interaction with strangers.
“Remain law-abiding and pay respect to local laws and customs and suspend any form of socio-cultural activities forthwith,” the statement read.
The commission also urged citizens to avoid inflammatory statements on social or mainstream media, which could heighten tensions.
You can view the full advisory below.
South Africans react to the advisory
Social media users weighed in on the commission’s statement, with some questioning why the advisory didn’t ask Nigerians to return to their own country.
@misumuzi_4 stated:
“The advisory note should have been three words: Return Home Immediately.”
@LadyMpopi asked:
Nigerian High Commission responds to violent KuGompo City protests, insists no coronation took place
“Bathong, nothing about sending planes to collect their nuisance citizens? Are they waiting for Pretoria and Johannesburg to be activated before they understand we want them gone?”
@MikeyMashila said:
“Not addressing illegal migration is advocating for it.”
@TheSamariturn added:
“Maintain a low profile? No, they must add number 11; take all jollofinas to Nigeria. We don’t want them here, including fake Miss SA and that soccer player.
@malusi_dzanibe stated:
“The most critical part is missing in this communique: ‘Go back home if you’re in RSA illegally’.”
@SikhathiCharity agreed:
“They forgot a very burning important point. To tell all Nigerians, illegal or legal, to leave South Africa. They have overstayed their welcome.”
@mandisamazibuk6 asked:
“Where is the important part that calls them back home?”
Other stories about the march against the king
Briefly News has covered several angles around the march against the coronation of the king, especially focusing on the aftermath of it.
- The Amathole House of Traditional Leaders has reacted to the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko in KuGompo City.
- A man was left devastated after he discovered that his car had been vandalised by angry residents during the protest in KuGompo City.
- Looters targeted an Eastern Cape butchery after a peaceful protest turned violent in KuGompo City.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za