The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on law enforcement to act after violence broke out following a protest in the Eastern Cape

Various groups marched against the installation of the Nigerian King in KuGompo, which occurred earlier in March

The EFF also slammed the act and pointed out that kingship in the country is not ceremonial but tied to the legislative framework

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Sinawo Thambo said that installing a king is no mere ceremonial event in SA. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/ X and Michele Spatari / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for the arrest of those who were behind the violence that broke out in KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape on 30 March 2026. A protest action took place in opposition to the installation of the Nigerian king, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko. The party also slammed suggestions that the coronation was ceremonial.

According to IOL, the party’s spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, said the installation of the Nigerian king was irresponsible and led to a rightful and justified outcry by residents of KuGompo, the Eastern Cape, and the country.

Nigerian king coronation illegal: Thambo

Thambo remarked that the coronation was not only offensive but illegal. He said that it was an insult for a foreign national to declare kingship in a foreign country. The Red Berets spokesperson explained that the violence in the province could have been avoided if the provincial and national government outlined the prescriptions that allow one to be recognised as a royal authority in the country.

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Thambo observed that for a king or queen to be recognised, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is required to make recommendations to the president before the recognition is formalised in the Government Gazette. Thambo added that kingship in South Africa is tied to a legislative framework.

A look at the violence following the coronation protest

Violence in KuGompo City exploded on 30 March 2026 after a peaceful march to oppose the installation went sideways. A group from the marchers broke away, torched vehicles, and looted local shops. The Nigerian High Commission issued an advisory for Nigerians in South Africa, urging them to be law-abiding and to be cautious.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens gave their opinions on Thambo's observations and the party's call for arrests.

Siphosakhe Mbus'omuhle KaDlalisa-kaBongwe said:

"Julius Malema is about to be arrested for a toy gun."

Tee Saucy remarked:

"Someone is jealous because his protests have never been so fruity."

Wiseman Nzima said:

"Malema must try to go install himself as Seshego's Chief in Abuja. I want to see something."

Zi Ze said:

"Malema doesn't want to go to jail alone. He is scared."

Nigerian High Commission clarifies instalment of king

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian High Commission clarified that no coronation took place at KuGompo City. This was after protests erupted in opposition to the installation of Ogbonna Eziko.

The High Commission released a statement and stated that Nigeria holds the traditions of South Africa in the country.

Source: Briefly News