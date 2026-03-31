Grand Dilan shared a video addressing the violent protests in East London involving the coronation of a Nigerian king within the Eastern Cape province

The Cameroonian content creator warned South Africans to stop burning their own country because foreigners will leave and leave them with the damage

Many South Africans reacted with anger to the influencer after he suggested that the relationship between the two African nations is naturally very strained

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Violent protests erupted in KuGompo on Monday after a Nigerian national was reportedly coronated as an Igbo king in the Eastern Cape.

Photos of Grand Dilan. Image: Grand Dilan

Source: Facebook

Local residents and traditional leaders gathered in the streets of East London to demonstrate against the move. They claim the ceremony undermines the sovereignty of the AmaRharhabe Kingdom and the South African constitution. The situation turned volatile as protesters torched several vehicles and looted various foreign-owned shops.

Protesters demand respect for local traditional leadership

The unrest follows growing frustration over what many locals describe as a flagrant violation of territory. Political parties like ActionSA joined the march to support the local traditional leadership structures. They said that there is no provision for foreign nationals to establish homelands in Mzansi. The protest began peacefully at City Hall but quickly escalated into chaos in the streets.

Grand Dilan took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter on 30 March 2026. The Cameroonian football content creator posted a video to address the ongoing tension in the country. He mentioned that he had previously stayed quiet to avoid triggering his many South African followers. Dilan suggested that the Nigerian community should understand that their culture is not always accepted.

Influencer warns Mzansi against destroying their own country

In his viral clip, Dilan stated that he knew the coronation would eventually bring problems. He noted that while Igbo kings are accepted in places like Ghana and the USA, communities differ. The influencer claimed that the relationship between South Africans and Nigerians is often quite strained. He urged the newly crowned king to make a public statement to address the local community.

Dilan also cautioned South Africans against burning their own infrastructure during the current violent protests. He said that foreigners would leave the country if it became too damaged by the unrest.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Lord Mmotong commented:

“He must perform that in Nigeria , not in South Africa.”

Jabu Mkhatshwa said:

“Velaphi, please leave that to South Africans. Just stay on football content. We love you being in that space. One loaf.”

Seko Ngcobo noted:

“My brother, I like you because of your facts, not that we don’t like foreigners, more especially Nigerians, but you guys need to be humble here, not this arrogance you have here, especially Nigerians and Zimbabweans. “

Akani Maluleke said:

“Just imagine a Zulu king in Nigeria.“

Tshireletso Montsitsi wrote:

“Crowning a king is a ritual. Therefore, performing it on foreign soil is rather disrespectful to the ancestors of that place. Maybe I'm wrong, but in my opinion, he should have travelled home for such.”

The "Igbo king" Mzansi is protesting against. Image: ECnews Live

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News