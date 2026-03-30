CoGTA Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe says SA will meet Nigeria over the alleged KuGompo coronation

The Nigerian High Commission has offered to visit and apologise while efforts to restore calm continue

Officials continue to assess the situation as tensions rise in Buffalo City

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SA officials will meet with Nigerian officials over the alleged KuGompo coronation. Image: /Action4SA/X

Source: Twitter

EAST LONDON —Tensions in the Eastern Cape over the alleged coronation of a Nigerian Igbo king in KuGompo City are set to be addressed through high-level diplomatic and government intervention after the protest today

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe confirmed that a multi-stakeholder meeting will take place next week.

SA to engage with Nigerian High Commission

Speaking to SABC News, Burns-Ncamashe said officials from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Home Affairs, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and State Security will join the engagement with the Nigerian High Commission to assess the situation comprehensively.

The meeting follows widespread concern and heightened tensions in parts of Buffalo City, where reports of the controversial coronation have sparked debate around cultural authority, legality and social cohesion.

Burns-Ncamashe revealed that the Nigerian High Commission has already expressed willingness to visit the province. As part of this effort, representatives are expected to engage directly with affected communities and visit the palace of King Sandile to formally convey an apology on behalf of the Nigerian government.

“The High Commission has indicated its intention to come into the province and interact with affected communities,” Burns-Ncamashe said, adding that the visit aims to ease tensions and promote dialogue.

Addressing concerns about the delay in convening the meeting, the deputy minister emphasised the importance of due process and diplomacy. He noted that government must be given space to fully process the matter and engage appropriately with international counterparts.

“Leadership requires us to rise in moments of crisis, but we must also follow established bilateral relations and diplomatic protocols,

“We urge patience so that all actions are undertaken within the framework of the rule of law and constitutionalism,”he said.

He stressed that restoring calm remains the priority.

“Ultimately, we must be able to bring sanity and stability in the area of Buffalo City,” Burns-Ncamashe said.

See video here:

Social media reaction to government response

@Prettyboy_056 said:

"Is it not a bit too late for discussions now? Our government continue to disappoint the signs were there that this will happen, but we have a government that is reactionary."

@thatjolistoguy asked:

"Why only now? What were you waiting for all this time?"

@Blacksh90139340 said:

"CoGTA and Contralesa failed to address the issue. When people attend to issues, they are now here on television telling us that they will deal with high commission from Nigeria."

@Natier91 stated:

"We are here because of leaders like this."

@FikileMlisana commented:

"Our government is such a reactionary bunch."

People protested throughout KuGompo City over the coronation of the 'Igbo King'. Images: @AdvBarryRoux/X and @Action4SA/X

Source: Twitter

Articles on the KuGompo City protest

Briefly News reported that a peaceful protest in KuGompo City soon turned violent after citizens ran through the streets, stoning vehicles and setting some alight. Police had to fire rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the crowds, who allegedly turned violent after a marcher was attacked.

reported that a peaceful protest in KuGompo City soon turned violent after citizens ran through the streets, stoning vehicles and setting some alight. Police had to fire rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the crowds, who allegedly turned violent after a marcher was attacked. A man whose car was badly vandalised during the protest in KuGompo City has spoken out about his loss, revealing that he has no insurance to cover the damage.

A butchery was looted as chaos erupted during a march in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, on 30 March 2026. Looters made their way into the butchery and left with handfuls of goods, including meat, soft drinks, and other grocery items.

Source: Briefly News