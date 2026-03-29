The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is investigating an unauthorised interview with inmate Jermaine Prim by eNCA

The interview reportedly breached protocol, lacking the National Commissioner's approval and required a media application

The investigation aims to uncover communication lapses and uphold the security of the correctional institution

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The department said the investigation would determine how the incident occurred. Image: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it has launched an investigation into an unauthorised telephonic interview between eNCA and offender Jermaine Prim at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

Interview conducted without approval of National Commissioner

In a statement issued on Saturday, 28 March 2026, the department said it strongly condemned the interview, which it said was conducted without the approval of the National Commissioner and in violation of standard operating procedures. The department said media houses are required to formally apply for permission to interview offenders to ensure that security, legal processes and victims' rights are protected. It added that no such application had been received or approved in this case.

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It said the extended and uninterrupted nature of the interview raised concerns about possible breaches of internal controls and the use of unauthorised communication channels. The department said the investigation would determine how the incident occurred, including the method of communication and any lapses in compliance. It added that it remained committed to upholding institutional security and would act against any conduct that undermines the correctional system, while urging media institutions to follow the required regulatory processes when engaging with offenders.

The department said media houses are required to formally apply for permission to interview offenders. Image: MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the interview.

@sandile_gqoboka said:

"Nothing really came out of this exclusive that was not already in the public domain. This guy did want to name the drug cartels, except to express his anger at what Gayton did to him. The only thing he links to Gayton is KT Molefe."

@NomsaNomsa36652 said:

"I didn’t hear anything except how Gayton got him two cellphones and made sure he stays at C -Max."

@Chief_Bavelelwe said:

"Release this man immediately."

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"Jermaine Prim alleged on eNCA that Gayton McKenzie sells Mandrax in Cape Town. He claims that McKenzie remains an active drug dealer while serving in Parliament."

@PrinceMoha57352 said:

"He knows the big 5 but can't say more due to investigations."

Jermaine Prim claims alleged Big 5 cartel member Katiso Molefe supplies Gayton McKenzie with drugs

Briefly News also reported that Jermaine Prim has sensationally claimed that Gayton McKenzie was involved in the drug trade and was supplied by Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Prim, who is incarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, made the claims during an interview with eNCA. He reached out to eNCA after a letter he submitted to a Member of Parliament was read out during Ad Hoc Committee proceedings. In Prim’s letter, he made allegations about conversations he had with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in prison, as well as claims about McKenzie.

Source: Briefly News