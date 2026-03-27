The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) says the coronation of Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko in East London does not challenge local traditional leadership

The event has sparked backlash, with the African Transformation Movement calling for an investigation over a lack of consultation with local leaders

NUSA president Nwobi Smart said the role serves as a “Cultural Ambassador” to link Nigerian residents with authorities and help resolve disputes

Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has spoken out about the Nigeria King coronation controversy. Images: NurPhoto/Getty Image and @ @MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) says the recent coronation of a Nigerian King in East London is not meant to challenge local traditional leaders.

Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was recently installed as a King, a move some have criticised because local leaders were not consulted. The African Transformation Movement has called for an investigation.

NUSA speaks out

According to SABC News, NUSA president Nwobi Smart explained the purpose of the title.

“This title is meant to preserve the culture of Nigerians living abroad. It does not interfere with the local leadership structure.”

He added,

“This Cultural Ambassador acts as a link between Nigerian residents, local authorities, and embassies or consulates. They are usually called upon to intervene if there are conflicts involving Nigerian nationals.”

Nigerian King's coronation causes uproar

The Eastern Cape government and traditional leaders have rejected the March 2026 coronation of a Nigerian "king," Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, in East London (KuGompo City), calling it an unlawful violation of South African sovereignty. This was after a video of the 'coronation' went viral on social media, causing an uproar among South Africans. The ceremony, which installed an "Igwe Ndigbo," was labelled disrespectful by local authorities, prompting investigations into its legality.

South Africans shared their thoughts

@GoosCharly said:

"Presented as ‘cultural’, but the role acts as an official representative, reporting to embassies and intervening in community matters. Ignoring local leaders and introducing such a title without consultation is not just disrespectful, it is a provocation."

@azania1023 asked:

"Who gave you the authority to have a Nigerian King in South Africa in the first place?"

@Clint_Utd wrote:

"What's with all these organisations that foreign nationals are forming in South Africa? Are they not already represented by their embassies?"

@DakaloNdou stated:

"The disrespect started when they coronated their King in South Africa. They should have held their coronation event in their home country. Nigeria."

@Faridaa50635225 commented:

"Go perform the coronation in Nigeria. We can't crown a king from another country in South Africa."

COGTA slams the coronation

In related news, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) also condemned the alleged coronation of a self-proclaimed Nigerian king. The department said reports indicated that an individual was presented as a "king" during a ceremony allegedly conducted by members of a Nigerian community in KuGompo, formerly known as East London, within the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. Deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said the purported installation amounted to impersonation and warned it could undermine the rule of law and democratic principles if not addressed.

Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) says the coronation in East London does not challenge local traditional leadership. Image: @PSALIVE/X

Source: Twitter

NUSA speaks out against Xolani Khumalo

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) spoke out against Xolani Khumalo following a raid in Springs. The union alleged that Xolani and Sizok’thola crew members assaulted seven Nigerians, while South African Police Service officers present during the drug search did not get involved. South Africans celebrated Xolani Khumalo's return to Sizok’thola after he beat murder charges in connection with his conduct on the show.

Source: Briefly News