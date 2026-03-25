The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Sibonelo Nomvalo weighed in on Donald Trump's recent military actions against Iran

The MK Party has also called for peace and diplomatic engagement amid rising tensions in the Middle East

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the party's comments and their previous praise for Trump

The MK Party has labelled Donald Trump a bully over his actions against Iran. Image: Chip Somodevilla/ Sabelo Zuma (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Sibonelo Nomvalo has described Donald Trump as a lunatic bully.

Nomvalo, who is the MK Party’s Secretary General (SG), made the statement on 25 November 2026 during a press briefing in Woodmead, Sandton.

Nomvalo was addressing the United States’ attack on Iran, criticising Trump’s actions and accusing him of being a bully.

What did Nomvalo say about Trump?

During the media briefing, Nomvalo suggested that Trump had bitten off more than he could chew by attacking Iran.

“America is a bully. We know they are bullies. Donald Trump is a bully. He’s a lunatic bully,” Nomvalo said.

“This time, he’s confused because he did not expect the military response he is getting. It is massive,” he added.

Nomvalo also stated that as a party that carried the interest of the people, the MK Party was calling for peace and stability in the region. The Middle East was thrust into conflict when the US and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran on 28 February 2026.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf.

The MK Party held a press briefing in Sandton, where Sibonelo Nomvalo discussed Donald Trump's actions. Image: uMkhonto Wesizwe MK Party Official

Source: Facebook

MK Party calls for diplomatic engagements

Nomvalo reiterated that they were calling for peace and diplomatic engagements, noting that the conflict was affecting not just the countries involved.

He explained that as a result of the ongoing attacks, oil prices have escalated, which in turn led to an increase in fuel prices.

“That tells you what will happen tomorrow if fuel goes up. Food on the shelves will go up as well,” he said

Nomvalo then made a strong statement, saying that the party supported any person who launched a successful onslaught against the Western imperialist agenda.

He said this was because Trump behaved like a mini-God of the world who thought he could bully any country.

South Africans recall MK Party’s previous statements

Social media users weighed in on Nomvalo’s comments, and while some criticised him for them, others recalled what the MK Party said about Trump previously.

In January 2025, after Trump’s inauguration as President of the US, the party welcomed him, calling him a ‘beacon of hope and sovereignty’.

"This moment marks a pivotal opportunity for global politics to embrace justice, fairness and respect for national sovereignty. We view Trump's leadership as a beacon of hope for dismantling systems of exploitation and oppression that were perpetuated under previous administrations," the party said at the time.

Social media users did not forget those comments, eagerly reminding Nomvalo of it.

@Jabstar_86 noted:

“No longer a beacon of hope now.”

@Waltz42747233 stated:

“Eish, that's a dangerous speech to make.”

@azania1023 asked:

“So, as MKP, we’ve changed our stance on Trump?”

@MoyaboMasipa recalled:

“I thought they congratulated him when he was elected.”

@Nathi29247073 agreed:

“But MKP celebrated Trump's electoral victory. What has changed now?”

@Leborams said:

“After his election and inauguration, they celebrated. Yo-yo party.”

@MMtshiza asked:

“What changed? MK was so happy after he was elected.”

MK Party condemns US strikes on Iran

In June 2025, the MK Party spoke out against the United States' attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

The statement came after Trump ordered GBU-57 bunker-busters and Tomahawk missiles to bomb several facilities in Iran.

Briefly News reported that the MK Party called the attack a reckless act, saying it was not authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

Source: Briefly News