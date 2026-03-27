The Economic Freedom Fighters will not contest in every ward in the upcoming local government elections

The Independent Electoral Commission revealed that voter registration for the elections would be open in June

The party’s deputy president, Godrich Gardee, discussed the reasons behind the party not campaigning in other wards

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With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Not every ward will have an EFF ward. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Godrich Gardee said that the party would not contest the upcoming Local Government Elections in wards where the organisation's membership is not in good standing.

According to SABC News, the EFF deputy president spoke at the party’s 5th Central Command Team meeting in Johannesburg on 27 March 2026. Gardee said that allowing wards where EFF membership is not in good standing to contest for elections would be promoting mediocrity.

Malema encourages voter registration

According to the Economic Freedom Fighters, Malema called on South Africans to register to vote in the elections on the voter registration weekend that the Independent Electoral Commission announced in March. Quoting a column Malema wrote on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account, the CiC said that voter registration is the first act of economic freedom and resistance against inequality and exploitation. He said that democracy has been captured by the elites while the black majority struggles with unemployment, lack of access to basic services, and landlessness. He warned that not registering only strengthens those who benefit from injustice.

“The EFF’s mass registration campaign is therefore a call to reclaim democracy, restore dignity, and fight for land, jobs and services through active participation in elections,” the party said.

Read the post on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Netizens had different theories from what Gardee, who was elected unopposed at the 4th Elective Conference in 2025, shared.

Godrich Gardee spoke about the EFF's LGE approach. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/ X

Source: Twitter

Joshua Madupo said:

“If the EFF couldn’t win elections the first time it started, then it will never.”

Nkosinathi Ngqalane remarked:

“It’s obvious that they won’t make it to other provinces. Their leader has been in the news trying to defend himself.”

Binha Mabinha Karim Naphnael remarked:

“Finally, he has woken up. Not everyone supports nonsense.”

Siphiwe Biyela made an observation.

“The rise of patriotism and nationalism in SA was bound to deliver a dent in the growth of parties like the EFF.”

Mabuyakhulu Bunono was not impressed.

“It’s simple. It means the EFF doesn’t represent everyone in Mzansi. They’re being selective. I hope voters return the favour.”

Tebza Ntuli supported their strategy.

“That’s the way to go. I’m an ActionSA member, but when would you wanna contest Cutting Edge Province while you know that the Eastern Cape loves the ANC? Don’t waste resources.”

Sipho Sakhe said:

“The support for the EFF is decreasing day by day.”

EFF clarifies Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's stance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, clarified that former member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi would not contest as the party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate. His remarks were in response to allegations that the party was in talks with Ndlozi to return as a candidate.

Dlamini refuted the allegations and said that the party was not obsessed with status and operates based on equality.

Source: Briefly News