Professor Firoz Cacahlia discussed the situation around National Police Commissioner, Major General Fannie Masemola

The Acting Police Minister also discussed who had the power to suspend General Masemola and appoint a replacement

South Africans shared mixed reactions online about the state of the police and the charges against General Masemola

Professor Firoz Cachalia discussed what General Fannie Masemola was actually charged with. Image: dirco.photolibrary2/ GovernmentZA (Flickr)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has reiterated that Major General Fannie Masemola has not been charged with corruption.

The Acting Minister confirmed the news during an interview with eNCA, a day after the National Police Commissioner was served with a summons to appear in court. General Masemola was served with the summons in relation to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s R360 million Medicare24 tender on 25 March 2026.

It happened on the same day that 12 police officers appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, charged with fraud and corruption, in relation to the same tender, which was awarded by the South African Police Service to Matlala’s company.

What is General Masemola charged with?

Speaking about the situation, Professor Cachalia pointed out that General Masemola remained in office, saying that decisions concerning the appointments of national commissioners are to be taken by the president.

“General Masemola is still the national commissioner. I must make it clear that he has not been charged with corruption. He has been charged under procurement legislation.”

The Acting Minister added that while it wasn’t corruption-related, it was still a serious charge.

General Masemola allegedly ignored warnings about Cat’s tender

According to News24, who spoke to sources in law enforcement, Masemola was in trouble for his alleged flouting of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The publication noted that in terms of the PFMA, the accounting officer (Masemola) was bound by law to take ‘effective and appropriate steps to prevent unauthorised, irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure and losses’ from criminal conduct.

News24 also noted that Masemola was twice warned about the irregularities of the tender process, both before and after it was awarded. Matlala was paid R50 million before the tender was eventually cancelled. The National Commissioner will now have to explain why he didn’t take action despite the warnings.

Only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the power to suspend General Fannie Masemola and appoint a successor. Image: GovernmentZA (Flickr)

Source: UGC

South Africans debate the latest development

Social media users weighed in on Professor Cachalia’s comments about the National Police Commissioner, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Harris Harris stated:

“Masemola is the accounting officer for SAPS, and his charges are in terms of the PFMA, and he knows it. There were no existing proper governance structures established by him to strengthen accountability and good governance.”

Themeli Hulisani said:

“I knew that would happen because they want to drag him, but it is obvious if he signed any documents in relation to the tender.”

Thami Jola KaMdingi claimed:

“We know the intention is to get rid of General Masemola so that you get a commissioner who will not be sympathetic to Generals Mkhwanazi and Khumalo.”

Musa Maseko asked:

“When are you charging other corrupt politicians and their children? Are they above the law?”

Peter Letlhogela stated:

“Remember, Ace Magashule was charged the same way. He failed to play oversight as Premier of the Free State, and the same should apply here.”

Litu Widespread said:

“He’s the Accounting Officer, so it makes sense. Even if people are doing corruption without your knowledge, you will be in trouble because of your final signature.”

Tokkie Calitz asked:

“What about Cele and Mchunu? When are they going to be arrested?”

General Masemola could be placed on leave

Briefly News reported that General Masemola could be placed on special leave as he faces charges related to the Medicare24 tender scandal.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that President Ramaphosa was seeking legal advice before making any decision.

The outcome will depend on court proceedings and the legal considerations guiding the presidency’s next steps.

Source: Briefly News